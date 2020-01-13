Cameron Smith wins in Hawaii as McDowell finishes in style

The Australian beats American Brendan Steele in a play-off at the Sony Open

Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the tournament trophy after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. Photograph: Getty Images

Cameron Smith of Australia poses with the tournament trophy after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Australia’s Cameron Smith won his first solo PGA Tour title, beating American Brendan Steele in a play-off at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

The Australian was two shots behind with two holes to play at Waialae, but made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force the play-off.

Ireland’s Graeme McDowell finished joint fourth on nine under after an impressive final round of six under.

Smith, who shared the team title with Jonas Blixt in the Zurich Classic three years ago, sealed the victory with a two-putt par from 10 feet in the first play-off round.

Steele, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had taken a three-shot lead into the final round.

But he missed a six-foot par putt on the 17th and then hit a wild hook from the fairway on the par-five 18th.

