The historic 148th British Open Championship was supposed to be won by Rory on the Antrim coast, but was in fact captured by Shane. The dream was that Rory, who felt so at home on the spectacular Portrush links would prevail, the reality was that Ireland’s other in-form golfer chose to dominate the greatest golfing spectacle that our links has ever witnessed.

For all European golfers the reality is that they are battling a foreign partisan crowd, mainly in America, for Major titles. It is frequently a hostile environment on top of the pressure of dealing with your own emotions. Rafa Cabrera-Bello and I happened to play in front of Shane Lowry for the first two rounds and I found myself being drawn back to the group behind us. For the first time, probably ever, the legendary Phil Mickelson, Shane’s playing partner had to play second fiddle to the Offaly man.