Bryson DeChambeau planning to ‘unleash the beast’ at US PGA

US Open champion believes his length will be a major advantage at Kiawah Island

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round at the US PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP Photo

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau plans to “unleash the beast” in a bid to tame the longest course in major championship history.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island can play to a maximum of 7,876 yards for this week’s US PGA Championship and, although that is unlikely in the windy conditions, all 156 players in the field are prepared for a daunting test.

“This golf course is a beast,” said DeChambeau, who leads the PGA Tour in driving distance with an average of 322 yards.

“Hopefully I can unleash the beast, but you never know. May hit it right or left, I don’t know. But I’d say for the most part you have to hit it pretty straight out here, even though I’m hitting it pretty far.

“I would say there are holes that you just can’t go after. Number four is a great example. For most guys I watched players hitting hybrids and 3-woods in (to the green) all day today, and that’s not easy.

“I’m sure the tee boxes will be moved up in certain areas, but for most players out there, if you don’t hit it long, it’s going to be a tough week, especially hitting hybrid or 3-iron or 4-iron into these greens that are so penalising around the green complexes.

“For me my length is an advantage, but if I can hit it straight this week in this wind and control the golf ball and control the flight of it, that’ll be my biggest advantage.”

