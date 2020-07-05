Bryson DeChambeau motors home with 65 to win in Detroit

Bryson DeChambeau held his nerve to clinch a three-shot victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after a final round of 65 as Séamus Power’s challenge faded after back-to-back bogeys on the final nine holes in Detroit .

The American produced an explosive front nine before he stayed calm despite some tricky positions to finish strongly and take the plaudits on 23 under par for his sixth PGA Tour success.

Matthew Wolff held a healthy three-shot advantage after the third round, but a poor start proved difficult to halt in Michigan.

It did not take long for Wolff’s overnight lead to disappear after he made a bogey at the first, while DeChambeau started with two birdies in his first three holes.

After an excellent front nine, 26-year-old DeChambeau – who estimates he put on around 20 pounds during the coronavirus shutdown in a bid to improve his power – moved two clear of the chasing pack to signal his intent.

His four birdies and five pars were in contrast to Wolff, who had a catalogue of bogeys during his opening holes.

Eventually the third-round leader settled and started to show the form that took him to the top of the leaderboard, but his late charge to finish on one under was not enough.

DeChambeau birdied his final hole to finish with a superb seven under round and take the title.

Ireland’s Séamus Power chips to the green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Two birdies in the first three holes moved Waterford’s Power into contention but a further birdie on the par-five seventh was undone by bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes as he turned in one-under 35.

Dropped shots on the 12th and 13th were followed by a birdie four on the long 14th but Power would fail to make another gain as he closed with a level-par 72 to finish in a share of 12th position on 14 under.

Danny Willett posted a final round of 66 to finish on 16 under, which was enough to earn him a share of fourth position alongside fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

The 32-year-old was only just inside the top 30 after round three, but a birdie on the last saw the former Masters champion conclude a good week of golf on a high.

Final leaderboard

(USA unless stated, par 72)

265 Bryson DeChambeau 66 67 67 65

268 Matthew Wolff 69 64 64 71

270 Kevin Kisner 65 69 70 66

272 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 68 67 69 68, Adam Hadwin (Can) 67 69 69 67, Danny Willett (Eng) 71 68 67 66, Ryan Armour 69 64 67 72

273 Maverick McNealy 68 68 71 66, Sepp Straka (Aut) 68 66 72 67, Troy Merritt 68 67 67 71, Webb Simpson 68 64 71 70

274 Matt Wallace (Eng) 66 69 68 71, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 67 70 69 68, Mark Hubbard 67 66 69 72, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 69 67 67 71, Cameron Champ 69 68 71 66, Séamus Power (Irl) 67 66 69 72, Tom Lewis (Eng) 68 71 66 69, Rickie Fowler 67 71 69 67, Jonathan Byrd 70 69 67 68

275 Luke List 69 67 67 72, Chris Kirk 67 65 70 73, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 68 65 71, Lucas Glover 67 70 71 67, Lanto Griffin 70 66 70 69, Richy Werenski 67 66 72 70, Doc Redman 65 70 70 70, Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 69 68 68 70, Wesley Bryan 69 69 65 72

276 Adam Schenk 68 71 66 71, Brian Stuard 68 67 73 68, Chris Stroud 66 71 69 70, Harold Varner III 70 67 70 69, Hudson Swafford 67 68 72 69, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 70 68 66 72, Sam Burns 68 69 69 70, JJ Spaun 66 69 70 71, Cameron Tringale 68 67 72 69

277 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 66 70 71 70, George McNeill 67 71 71 68, Scott Stallings 65 71 70 71, Austin Cook 69 70 72 66, Scott Harrington 71 66 67 73, Brandon Hagy 67 68 73 69

278 Keegan Bradley 69 69 73 67, Pat Perez 68 68 70 72, Arjun Atwal (Ind) 70 69 66 73, Christopher Baker 69 68 68 73, Rhein Gibson (Aus) 67 72 68 71, Patrick Rodgers 69 70 69 70, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 69 69 72 68, Michael Gellerman 68 70 68 72

279 Tony Finau 69 70 66 74, Luke Donald (Eng) 69 70 69 71, Tyler Duncan 68 70 70 71, Sungjae Im (Kor) 70 69 70 70

280 Seung-Yul Noh (Kor) 68 71 70 71, Brendon Todd 68 69 70 73, Zac Blair 70 68 69 73, Johnson Wagner 67 71 70 72, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 67 70 72

281 Kevin Chappell 69 69 66 77, Josh Teater 70 69 72 70

282 Michael Thompson 69 68 73 72, Mark Anderson 68 68 73 73

283 Ted Potter Jr 68 68 69 78

284 Steve Stricker 70 67 71 76

285 Bo Van Pelt 70 69 73 73, Zack Sucher 69 69 74 73

290 Harry Higgs 69 70 78 73