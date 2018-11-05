Bryson DeChambeau continues hot streak with win in Las Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau drained a massive eagle putt on the way to winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas by one stroke on Sunday.

Locked in battle with defending champion Patrick Cantlay, DeChambeau’s putt from just inside 60 feet on 16 helped him to a final round of 66 and combined 21-under-par 263.

Cantlay (65) finished alone in second with Sam Ryder (62) in third a shot further back and Rickie Fowler (63) tied for fourth on 17-under.

DeChambeau, 25, will climb to number five in the world after picking up his fifth PGA Tour win.

“I was just coming out here to try to kick the rust off. I was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau told reporters. “I didn’t putt my best but I was still able to get it done. I’m pretty proud of that.½

Cantlay hit the front with a birdie on 16 but lost it with a bogey at the next coupled with DeChambeau’s eagle.

He lamented a poor bunker shot at 17 that hurt his chances.

“When I dug my foot in (the bunker) it didn’t have a bunch of sand. Obviously, when I hit my shot there was more sand under the ball,” Cantlay said.

“It was a tricky one, I just hit a poor shot.”

Three-times major champion Jordan Spieth carded a final round 72 to finish 14 strokes behind the winner while Graemem McDowell finished with a round of 70 to tie for 41st at nine under.

Collated final round scores in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, United States of America (USA unless stated, Irish in bold, par 71):

263 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 65 66

264 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 69 67 63 65

265 Sam Ryder (USA) 66 71 66 62

267 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 66 66 69 66, Rickie Fowler (USA) 68 67 69 63, Robert Streb (USA) 65 66 68 68

269 Lucas Glover (USA) 67 70 61 71, Ryan Palmer (USA) 71 65 65 68, Chesson Hadley (USA) 69 67 65 68

270 Bud Cauley (USA) 72 66 67 65, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 68 67 66, Gary Woodland (USA) 69 67 71 63, Scott Piercy (USA) 69 68 68 65, Brandon Harkins (USA) 70 66 70 64

271 Peter Malnati (USA) 70 66 67 68, Denny McCarthy (USA) 71 65 66 69, Harold Varner III (USA) 65 67 69 70, Aaron Wise (USA) 72 67 66 66, J.J. Spaun (USA) 67 69 67 68, Sungjae Im (Kor) 72 65 69 65, Webb Simpson (USA) 68 69 68 66, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 66 70 69 66

272 Richy Werenski (USA) 70 66 68 68, Peter Uihlein (USA) 63 66 68 75, Kramer Hickok (USA) 66 72 67 67, Beau Hossler (USA) 69 68 67 68, Kevin Tway (USA) 67 66 72 67

273 Nick Watney (USA) 70 68 66 69, Hudson Swafford (USA) 68 67 70 68, Anders Albertson (USA) 72 65 65 71, Cameron Champ (USA) 69 65 66 73, Cameron Davis (Aus) 70 68 68 67, James Hahn (USA) 68 70 67 68, Martin Laird (Sco) 67 68 71 67, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 71 65 66 71

274 Tony Finau (USA) 69 68 69 68, George Cunningham (USA) 70 67 71 66, Nick Taylor (Can) 72 67 65 70, Ryan Moore (USA) 73 65 70 66, Harris English (USA) 71 65 68 70

275 Wes Roach (USA) 71 67 69 68, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 71 68 67 69, Chris Kirk (USA) 69 66 69 71, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 70 67 68 70, Jose de jesus Rodriguez (Mex) 67 69 69 70, Danny Lee (Nzl) 68 66 69 72, Whee Kim (Kor) 66 65 77 67, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 66 72 68 69, Patrick Rodgers (USA) 69 68 70 68, Dominic Bozzelli (USA) 70 69 68 68

276 Brian Gay (USA) 74 65 69 68, Roberto Castro (USA) 70 67 68 71, Kevin Streelman (USA) 70 67 72 67, D.J. Trahan (USA) 68 68 70 70

277 Chris Stroud (USA) 69 69 68 71, Jordan Spieth (USA) 66 68 71 72

278 Matt Jones (Aus) 68 71 69 70, Vaughn Taylor (USA) 68 69 70 71, Davis Love III (USA) 70 67 70 71, Roberto Diaz (Mex) 69 69 68 72, Matt Kuchar (USA) 68 69 70 71, Alex Prugh (USA) 68 71 70 69, Wyndham Clark (USA) 67 72 70 69, Ollie Schniederjans (USA) 69 70 72 67, Troy Merritt (USA) 72 65 69 72

279 Jason Kokrak (USA) 71 67 69 72, Rod Pampling (Aus) 69 70 69 71, Kelly Kraft (USA) 70 69 67 73

280 Joel Dahmen (USA) 71 67 71 71, Scott Stallings (USA) 67 69 67 77

282 Kyle Jones (USA) 71 68 71 72

283 John Senden (Aus) 69 70 72 72

284 Seth Reeves (USA) 64 72 72 76

287 Ryan Blaum (USA) 69 70 77 71