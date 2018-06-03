Bryson DeChambeau comes out on top after Memorial playoff

Bryson DeChambeau beat South Korean An Byeong-hun and fellow American Kyle Stanley in a three-way playoff to win the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday as Tiger Woods’s victory hopes fell apart on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, never quite managed to get into contention after his opening two rounds of 70 and 74 left him too far back but weekend rounds of 64 and 69 will give him confidence as the second Major of the year gets closer.

McIlroy managed four birdies in a five hole stretch on the front nine but also bogeyed the fourth and then hit a lull on the back nine. A single birdie and a bogey gave him a round of three under par and a tie for eighth.

Overnight leader DeChambeau drained a 12-foot downhill birdie putt at the second playoff hole, the par-four 18th, at Muirfield Village while An settled for a par. Stanley was eliminated after a bogey at the first extra hole.

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the rough on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament. Photo: David Dermer/AP Photo

DeChambeau, who began the day with a one-shot lead, had a chance in regulation to secure his second win on the PGA Tour but his celebration was put on hold after he missed his par putt from eight feet at the last.

The world number 38 carded a one-under-par 71 for a 15-under 273, level with An (69) and Stanley (70).

Woods began his day five shots behind DeChambeau and made an early move with an opening birdie followed by another at the par-five fifth that brought him to 11 under and within three shots of the lead.

But after a bogey-birdie start to the back nine, five-times winner Woods dropped another shot at the par-four 13th where his drive went out of bounds and all but ended his hopes of an 80th PGA Tour victory.

Woods, in his last start before the June 14th to 17th US Open, closed with an even-par 72 that left him six shots off the lead and in a share on 23rd place.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry fired a closing round of 70 to tie for 52nd and will now head for US Open qualifying in Ohio on Monday.

