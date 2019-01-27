Bryson DeChambeau claims first international win in Dubai

Bryson DeChambeau claimed a remarkable fourth win in his last nine events with a commanding victory in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

DeChambeau carded a closing 64 at Emirates Golf Club to set a new tournament record of 24 under par and finish seven shots clear of England’s Matt Wallace.

Wallace birdied the 18th to shoot 68 and claim outright second, a shot ahead of defending champion Li Haotong, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Alvaro Quiros and Paul Waring.

Beginning the day with a one-shot lead, DeChambeau made the ideal start with a hat-trick of birdies and put the result beyond doubt with an eagle from just six feet on the 10th and another birdie on the next.

Shane Lowry closed his week in Dubai with a 67. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

The 25-year-old briefly gave the chasing pack a glimmer of hope with a bogey on the 12th following an errant drive, but birdied the 13th, 14th and 17th to seal an emphatic triumph.

“It’s incredible to get my first win overseas on the European Tour,” said DeChambeau, who will remain fifth in the world despite the victory.

Collated final round scores & totals in the European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic (Gbr & Irl unless stated, Par 72):

(a) denotes amateurs

264 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 68 64

271 Matt Wallace 70 64 69 68

272 Haotong Li (Chn) 67 67 67 71, Sergio Garcia (Spa) 66 70 70 66, Paul Waring 67 70 71 64, Ian Poulter 67 71 70 64, Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 69 64 71 68

273 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 67 67 71 68, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 63 72 69, Justin Harding (Rsa) 70 68 72 63, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 69 67 68 69, Lee Westwood 67 70 69 67

274 Ernie Els (Rsa) 68 65 70 71, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 70 68 68 68, Shane Lowry 69 67 71 67

275 Kalle Samooja (Fin) 66 70 68 71, Romain Wattel (Fra) 68 70 70 67, Tommy Fleetwood 68 70 68 69, Matthew Fitzpatrick 65 70 70 70

276 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 68 73 69 66, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 68 70 72 66, Romain Langasque (Fra) 66 70 74 66, Pablo Larrazabal (Spa) 72 66 74 64

277 Andrew Johnston 72 69 65 71, Ross Fisher 69 69 69 70, Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 66 68 72 71, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 71 67 72 67, Bradley Dredge 68 68 71 70

278 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 72 68 67 71, Adri Arnaus (Spa) 68 68 72 70, Aaron Rai 70 68 72 68, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 71 69 70 68, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 72 68 69 69, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 69 66 72 71, Victor Perez (Fra) 70 70 67 71, Jordan Smith 68 68 69 73, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 72 69 68 69

279 Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 71 70 69 69, Robert Karlsson (Swe) 75 65 71 68, Ashun Wu (Chn) 71 68 69 71, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 71 70 69 69, Tyrrell Hatton 69 70 71 69, Eddie Pepperell 72 67 69 71, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 71 67 70 71, George Coetzee (Rsa) 70 65 71 73, Kim Koivu (Fin) 67 68 72 72

280 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 66 71 74 69

281 Tom Lewis 68 72 71 70, Scott Hend (Aus) 66 70 75 70, Dean Burmester (Rsa) 70 69 73 69, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 69 72 72 68, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 74 67 67 73, Thomas Detry (Bel) 68 68 74 71, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 70 70 71 70

282 Thomas Aiken (Rsa) 71 68 73 70

283 Richie Ramsay 69 72 67 75, Callum Shinkwin 66 68 75 74, Jorge Campillo (Spa) 69 67 75 72, Chris Paisley 73 68 72 70, Sam Brazel (Aus) 71 70 74 68

284 Joachim B. Hansen (Den) 73 66 71 74, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 72 69 72 71, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 69 72 73 70

285 Wade Ormsby (Aus) 67 69 77 72, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 69 72 69 75, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 67 74 71 73

286 Stephen Gallacher 68 72 76 70, Ashley Chesters 72 69 72 73

287 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 67 74 75 71, Matthew Southgate 71 70 77 69

289 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71 69 75 74, Marc Warren 70 71 76 72

291 Nino Bertasio (Ita) 68 71 78 74