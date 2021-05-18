Brooks Koepka still up to six months away from full fitness

Brooks Koepka admits he is up to six months away from full fitness following his latest injury setback.

After finishing second at the WGC-Workday Championship in February, Koepka suffered an injury to his right knee at home in Florida and had surgery on March 16 to deal with a knee cap dislocation and ligament damage.

The former world number one returned to action in the Masters but missed the cut at Augusta National and also made an early exit from last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship, the 2018 and 2019 champion said his doctors have told him it will take another six months for him to be fully recovered.

“If I beat that, I’m doing something good,” Koepka said at Kiawah Island.

“I can play. You’re never 100 per cent, that’s the thing. For two straight years, it’s been left knee, right knee, herniated a disk in my neck... played through that.

“I can deal with the pain. That’s not an issue. It’s just a matter of being able to hit shots that I want to hit and do things I want to do, and I’m starting to be able to do that. Even though I’m not 100 per cent, I can still hit the shots.”