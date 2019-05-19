Brooks Koepka marches further ahead in destruction of Bethpage

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will take a commanding lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship after none of his challengers took advantage of some rare flashes of fragility at Bethpage.

Koepka, who had followed a course record of 63 with a 65 to set the lowest halfway total in major championship history, briefly saw his tournament-record seven-stroke lead reduced to five, but ended the day exactly where he had started.

A third round of 70 left Koepka on 12 under par and seven shots ahead of world number one Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner, Luke List and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, with England’s Matt Wallace and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama a shot further back.

Koepka is seeking a remarkable fourth major victory in his last eight starts and, because of the US PGA’s move from August to May, can become the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time following his US Open wins in 2017 and 2018.

The 29-year-old missed a short birdie putt on the first after a 337-yard drive, but birdied the second and fifth before surprisingly missing from two feet for par on the ninth.

Another bogey on the 10th, combined with List making a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th, meant the gap was down to five, only for Koepka to birdie the 13th and then see his rivals falter in the closing stages.

American Xander Schauffele equalled the lowest score of the day with a 67 to share eighth place with Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay, but admitted Koepka’s dominance was making for a strange atmosphere.

“I don’t know if the tournament is just less fun because I’m 15 shots back or whatever it is,” Schauffele said. “But it’s very melancholic because every time I look up I’m 10 to 12 back. No-one likes to play for second, but that’s sort of what he’s doing to us.

“It is a weird thing. This is a major championship, and everyone is here to win, but there’s only one guy who’s absolutely just destroying this place. So I’m sure he’s having a blast. But for the rest of us, he’s making it awfully boring.”

Earlier in the day Rory McIlroy had threatened to make a significant move after following an eagle on the fourth by coming within inches of a hole-in-one on the eighth, but eventually had to settle for a 69 to finish two over par and was left to join the chorus of approval for Koepka’s performance.

“It’s awesome. It’s so good,” McIlroy said. “It’s great to watch. He’s definitely, in these events, playing on a different level than most anyone else.

“I hit the ball as good as I’ve hit it in a while, gave myself plenty of chances. If I had made a couple of putts I could definitely have shot 65, 66 easily out there today.

“If you look at the last nine I played yesterday and the first nine today I was seven under par for those 18 holes so it’s just about putting it all together on the right day.

“I definitely felt like I left four or five out there, but you have to put it all together to shoot a really good score. I was close to doing that today but just not quite.”

Collated third round scores & totals in the 101st PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park Black Course, Bethpage, New York, United Sates of America (USA unless stated, par 70):

198 Brooks Koepka 63 65 70

205 Dustin Johnson 69 67 69, Luke List 68 68 69, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 70 68 67, Harold Varner III 71 67 67

206 Matt Wallace (Eng) 69 67 70, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 70 68 68

207 Adam Scott (Aus) 71 64 72, Xander Schauffele 70 69 68, Patrick Cantlay 69 70 68, Jordan Spieth 69 66 72

208 Sung Kang (Kor) 68 70 70, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 70 68 70

209 Danny Lee (Nzl) 64 74 71, Rickie Fowler 69 69 71

210 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den) 71 69 70, Justin Rose (Eng) 70 67 73, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 67 71 72, Lucas Glover 72 69 69, Danny Willett (Eng) 71 70 69, Chez Reavie 68 71 71

211 Sam Burns 70 72 69, Jimmy Walker 70 70 71, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 70 68 73, Scott Piercy 72 67 72

212 Jason Day (Aus) 69 74 69, Aaron Wise 70 71 71, Matt Kuchar 70 70 72, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 70 70, Charles Howell III 72 67 73, Tony Finau 70 73 69, Haotong Li (Chn) 73 69 70, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 76 68 68, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 73 70 69, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 72 71 69, Shane Lowry (Irl) 75 69 68, Adam Long 73 70 69, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 71 69 72

213 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 72 68 73, Zach Johnson 71 69 73, Gary Woodland 70 70 73, Bronson Burgoon 73 66 74, Webb Simpson 72 69 72, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 76 67 70, Joel Dahmen 70 72 71, Keegan Bradley 70 70 73, Billy Horschel 70 72 71

214 Daniel Berger 70 66 78, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 68 71 75, Jason Kokrak 73 70 71, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 73 70 71, Kelly Kraft 71 65 78, J.J. Spaun 72 72 70, Brandt Snedeker 74 67 73

215 JT Poston 77 67 71, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 70 72 73, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 74 70 71

216 Phil Mickelson 69 71 76, Alex Noren (Swe) 73 69 74, Ryan Vermeer 70 74 72, Paul Casey (Eng) 70 71 75, Cameron Champ 72 71 73, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 75 65 76

217 Pat Perez 68 73 76, Charley Hoffman 73 69 75, Cameron Smith (Aus) 73 70 74, Justin Harding (Rsa) 74 70 73, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 74 70 73, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 74 68 75

218 Rob Labritz 75 69 74, Ross Fisher (Eng) 74 67 77, Beau Hossler 72 69 77, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 75 69 74

219 Kurt Kitayama 74 68 77, Andrew Putnam 74 70 75, Kevin Tway 73 70 76

220 Marty Jertson 72 69 79, Max Homa 70 71 79, Corey Conners (Can) 72 72 76

221 Joost Luiten (Ned) 72 72 77, David Lipsky 70 74 77

226 Rich Beem 75 69 82