British Open to admit 32,000 spectators each competition day

The British Open will admit up to 32,000 spectators each competition day at this year’s championship, organisers have announced.

There had been uncertainty over the capacity for next month’s event at St George’s in Kent after the UK government announced earlier this month that existing Covid-19 restrictions would remain in place until July 19th.

The tournament, which is returning to the calendar this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, ends on July 18th.

It has now been confirmed the British Open will be included in the UK government’s ‘Events Research Programme’, which will enable a number of events to take place with higher capacities than present guidance permits.

The Wimbledon championships and matches in the latter stages of Euro 2020 had already been included in the programme.

A statement from the British Open organisers the R&A read: “We can now confirm that we will be able to welcome up to 32,000 fans on each championship day of the 149th British Open at St George’s and that this will include those existing ticketholders and hospitality guests who have already purchased tickets.”

The British Open week will begin on July 11th with the tournament itself starting on July 15th.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, whose organisation has been in discussions with the UK government, said: “We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year’s Championship.

“These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world’s best players compete for the Claret Jug and we look forward to welcoming them to St George’s.”

UK Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We have always said we will do everything possible to return fans to our iconic cultural and sporting events as soon, and as safely, as possible — and thanks to the phenomenal success of our vaccine rollout and uptake of the NHS app we’re able to take another step forward through our flagship Events Research Programme.”