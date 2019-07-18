British Open day one: Story of the morning

It was shortly after 6.30am when the 148th British Open got underway in Portrush with local hero and honorary member Darren Clarke sending his first drive down the middle of the fairway. From there he knocked a wedge onto the green and holed the putt for an opening birdie and the perfect start to a round which eventually finished in 71 shots for a first round total of level par. Alongside him was Amateur champion and Mallow native James Sugrue who looked very comfortable in the unfamiliar setting of his first Major championship, the 22-year-old eventually carding a round of 71 for to join Clarke at level par.

Irish hopes were off to a pretty good start in the early part of the morning with Shane Lowry completing his front nine in three under to move into a tie for the lead while Graeme McDowell also made a steady start with a birdie at the second. Pádraig Harrington was, briefly, tied for the lead after birdies at the second and fifth but a run of four bogeys from the sixth to the 11th saw him tumble down the leaderboard to two over par.

However, the big story of the morning was still to come. At 10.09am Rory McIlroy got his first round underway to a rousing reception on the first tee. The four-time Major-winning son of Northern Ireland was finally ready to get going. And then it all went wrong. McIlroy’s two-iron off the tee hooked straight left and bounded past the white out of bounds stakes. Taking three off the tee he pulled another iron shot left, albeit not as far this time, but it did find a heavy lie in the rough. From there he managed to hack up to the left hand side of the green but, at this stage, it was only going from bad to worse. With his ball buried in the bracken he was forced to take an unplayable leaving him pitching his sixth onto the green. Two putts from there and it all ended up with a disastrous quadruple bogey eight to start for the 2014 champion. Another bogey would follow at the third and McIlroy’s hopes of even making the cut were looking doubtful before his tournament had even really started.

In one of the highlights of the morning, Emiliano Grillo made a hole-in-one at the Par 3 13th. After a few showers in the morning the skies were clearing over Portrush as lunchtime approached with only a light breeze still proving a test for the players.

In the feature group this afternoon Tiger Woods will get underway alongside Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed at 3.10pm while Irish Open champion Jon Rahm tees off 11 minutes later with Patrick Cantlay and Matt Kuchar.

You can follow all of the action throughout the day on our liveblog.