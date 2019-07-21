Brilliant Shane Lowry holds his nerve to lift the Claret Jug

Shane Lowry has won his maiden Major title, after he posted a final round of 72 to secure victory in the British Open at Portrush.

On a day of slow scoring Lowry battled with the course and the elements to finish the tournament on - 15 - six strokes ahead of runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

32-year-old Lowry becomes just the fifth Irish golfer to lift the Claret Jug - after Fred Daly, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

His victory was built on two opening rounds of 67 followed by a stunning 63 on Saturday - that gave him a four stroke lead which was never reduced throughout the final day’s play.

You can follow all of the reaction from Portrush on the Irish Times liveblog with Ruaidhrí Croke by clicking HERE.

