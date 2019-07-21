Brilliant Shane Lowry holds his nerve to lift the Claret Jug

Offaly man becomes fifth Irish winner of the Open after battling to victory at Portrush

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Shane Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

 

Shane Lowry has won his maiden Major title, after he posted a final round of 72 to secure victory in the British Open at Portrush.

On a day of slow scoring Lowry battled with the course and the elements to finish the tournament on - 15 - six strokes ahead of runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

32-year-old Lowry becomes just the fifth Irish golfer to lift the Claret Jug - after Fred Daly, Pádraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

His victory was built on two opening rounds of 67 followed by a stunning 63 on Saturday - that gave him a four stroke lead which was never reduced throughout the final day’s play.

You can follow all of the reaction from Portrush on the Irish Times liveblog with Ruaidhrí Croke by clicking HERE.

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.