Brendon Todd lands title in Mexico

Brendon Todd held his nerve to claim the third PGA Tour title of his career after a rain-hit Mayakoba Golf Classic carried over into a fifth day in Mexico.

Thursday’s play was washed out due to persistent rain, with the second round staged on Saturday before rounds three and four were played in three-balls at the first and 10th tee for as long as the light permitted.

This left Todd and fellow American Vaughn Taylor as joint leaders at 20 under par with four holes of the tournament remaining on Sunday evening.

Todd, who won the Bermuda Championship earlier this month, took the initiative at the 15th hole — his first on Monday — with a birdie to get to 21 under.

A bogey at the next saw him drop back alongside Taylor, but Todd was at the summit on his own again with two holes remaining after his playing partner bogeyed the 16th.

And the 34-year-old parred the last two holes to hold onto his one-shot advantage ahead of home favourite Carlos Ortiz and American Adam Long, who both posted final rounds of 66, and Taylor on 19 under.