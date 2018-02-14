Bill Haas involved in fatal car crash in Los Angeles

Crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in LA
Bill Haas was due to contest this week’s Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club. Photograph: Getty Images

Golfer Bill Haas was a passenger in a car crash which left one person dead and two injured, police in Los Angeles have said.

The crash involved a Ferrari and a BMW in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood at 6.31pm on Tuesday evening (2.31am GMT on Wednesday), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the Ferrari, in which 35-year-old Haas was travelling, was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

A car that the LAPD said belonged to the actor Luke Wilson was hit by the Ferrari just before the crash.

Detective Jeff Fischer of the LAPD told local television station KTLA: “I can confirm Luke Wilson was driving the vehicle, the Toyota FJ that was travelling northbound. His vehicle just basically got clipped by the Ferrari.

“Mr Bill Haas was the passenger in the Ferrari. Apparently, from what I was told, he’s doing OK too.”

A statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department said the two people injured — a 35-year-old male and 50-year-old female — were “both in serious condition”.

World number 67 Haas was due to contest this week’s PGA Tour event, the Genesis Open, at the nearby Riviera Country Club.

