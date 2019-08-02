Ashleigh Buhai extends lead to three as home challenge takes shape at Woburn

Ashleigh Buhai extended her lead to three strokes after the second round at the Women’s British Open at Woburn on Friday.

The South African compiled a bogey-free five-under-par 67 to head a leaderboard that included players from seven countries in the top eight.

Buhai, without a top-25 finish in a Major, posted a 12-under 132 halfway total.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno shot 69 for second place on nine-under, with American Lizette Salas (67) another shot back in third place.

Local favourite Charley Hull was tied for fourth on her home course, five shots behind.

Compatriot and defending champion Georgia Hall and last week’s Evian Championship major winner Ko Jin-young of South Korea were six back.

If Hall needed this tournament to kickstart a slow year, her contemporaries also remember the form that shone brightly 12 months ago.

Hall’s triumph at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the first in this Major by an English player since 2004, had a stark impact on Hull and Bronte Law. After Hull used day one to blast herself into contention at Woburn, Hall and Law joined the party in the second round. The prospect of a three-pronged home assault on the trophy over the weekend is a live one.

“We motivate each other by playing well,” said Hall after a 69. “We also want each other to do well. It’s great for English golf, really young players all doing well. The three of us were always in the England team, we’ve played alongside each other, so we’ve known each other for a long time.

“Charley and I in particular; I used to go round to her house, we’d play golf together, when we were 12 or 13. Bronte was living farther north so it was harder for her to join us but we’ve always been good friends.

“When we started out playing matches, we knew we had to be feisty players if we were to survive and I think you’re seeing that come out now. We each show it differently but we all dig deep for those par saves.”

Hall’s form leading into this defence did not suggest she would compete again. Instead, she has summoned the spirit of 2018. “Four rounds of golf is a very long time, especially mentally and this being kind of your home tournament,” she said. “But I’ve got that experience, and the pressure I dealt with very well last year, so hopefully tomorrow when I go on the tee, I won’t be that nervous.”

Law entered this event as the highest ranked British player in the world, at No 22. She has also won this season on the LPGA Tour. To her credit, the 24-year-old openly welcomed the prospect of strong attention over the closing 36 holes. Law’s Friday 67 continued a bogey-free tournament run and lifted her to minus seven.

“The more Brits at the top, the better,” Law said. “It just shows the strength of golf in the UK and hopefully it can increase the publicity in the UK of women’s golf. Obviously with where we are all ranked in the world, we deserve to get more publicity.

“Hopefully doing it on home soil, if you’re going to get the publicity, now is the time. The excuse wouldn’t be: ‘Oh, well, it’s in the States.’ We’re doing it here in front of a home crowd. So hopefully we can keep playing well and put on a show for the fans out here.”

A Solheim Cup quirk means Law cannot qualify automatically for the European team who will face the United States next month because of not playing the requisite number of events. She is, though, virtually certain to be handed one of four captain’s picks by Catriona Matthew.

The Scot played alongside Law over the opening two rounds here and was understandably impressed. “It’s like when you’re younger at school and you’re in front of the teacher so they can keep an eye on you,” said Law with a smile. She need not have worried.

“I haven’t played a lot with her but she’s been really consistent off the tee and a really good putter,” said Matthew. “And she’s a really good fighter, you can see that from her amateur matchplay record. In certain situations she seems to hole a putt at the right moment to keep it all together. She’s got the right personality too.

“You can sense she wants it [the pick]. There are a lot of them wanting a spot but, yes, she’s up for it. She produced, it’s very good to see. It’s looking great with the Brits up there on the leaderboard just now.” Celine Boutier, another on the Solheim chase, boosted her case with a 66 for a seven-under aggregate.

Lydia Ko, once the golden child of women’s golf, endured a disastrous time in Bedfordshire after adding an 80 to Thursday’s 76, but stood for 20 minutes signing autographs and chatting to children rather than stomping off, stage left. Maybe the golfing gods will look kindly upon her again soon. – Guardian and agencies