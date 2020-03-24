The GUI and ILGU have announced that all golf clubs in Northern Ireland must close their facilities with immediate effect.

The decision follows the latest measures by the British government to contain the spread of Coronavirus, meaning that everyone in the UK must now stay at home except in exceptional circumstances.

The two unions are anticipating an update on restrictions put in place by the Irish government, and will issue a statement in relation to golf in the Republic of Ireland in response to that.

Tuesday’s statement explains that greenkeeping staff can continue to work:

“While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message is clear. People must stay at home to help to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Such closures will have a significant impact on golf clubs and we continue to consult with industry partners to provide clubs with all information and support possible during this time of deep uncertainty.

“We know that these decisions are difficult ones to make, but right now, it is our shared responsibility to prioritise the health of our local communities by working together to follow the UK Government guidelines. In doing so, this will ensure that we get the opportunity to play the game that we all love as soon as it is safe to do so.

“For security and essential maintenance purposes, greenkeeping staff can still attend work. All work must be carried out in strict accordance with government guidelines on social (physical) distancing. Clubs should divide course staff into two teams where possible and if one becomes unavailable, the other team will still be okay to work.”