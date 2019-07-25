Adare Manor’s billionaire owner is all smiles as Ryder Cup ‘dream’ comes true

“It’s a great day for Ireland, a great day for this region, and a great day for Adare Manor,” beamed Adare Manor chief executive Colm Hannon.

Despite a seven-year wait for the world’s biggest golf tournament at the five-star resort, it already felt like a red-carpet Ryder Cup day at the majestic Co Limerick hotel and golf resort.

Billionaire owner, JP McManus, was grinning from ear to ear. His “long-term dream” of bringing Ryder to his native county is finally being realised.

Standing in front of the freshly cut greens on the Manor’s newly designed 18-hole course, he offered: “Sure, we’re all very excited with the news. We’re all looking forward to putting on a good show.

“All the staff here have really taken ownership of Adare Manor, and they have worked tirelessly to ensure it will look and be at its best,” he told Virgin Media News.

Legacy

Hannon plans to leave “a legacy of golf for this country, continuing the great success that Ireland has had in the golf arena”. The Manor is “operating at full capacity” employing 580 staff, added Hannon.

Adare village is one of the country’s biggest bottlenecks. Local business owners called on the Government to fast-track a proposed bypass to motorway, to free up the village to tourists.

Maeve Martin Kelly of the Adare Heritage Centre – located near a roundabout choked up with continuous traffic jams – said this was the opportunity to fast-track it, adding that Co Kildare got a much-improved road infrastructure when the K Club held the event.

Louis Murphy, proprietor of the Dunraven Arms, located just up from the Manor, was smiling too. Murphy knows a thing or two about hosting high-profile guests, having welcomed British royalty and movie stars.

“It’s going to be a huge honour for Adare Manor and we and everybody will rally in behind it and give it every support we can to make it into a huge success,” Murphy added.