Adare Manor facing competition from The Belfry to host Ryder Cup

Adare Manor in Limerick is facing competition to host the 2026 Ryder Cup with The Belfry being considered as a possible venue for the the biennial contest.

The Warwickshire course, which has already held the competition a record four times, would be bringing the competition back to England for the first time in 24 years.

Planning and discussions with several countries and governments remain in the early stages following the success of last year’s Ryder Cup in Paris, where Europe beat the USA 17.5 to 10.5.

All viable nations and venues are being considered, with The Belfry one of those on the long list and according to reports in the UK there are plans by Ryder Cup Europe to visit the course. The resort has undergone a £30million (€34m) refurbishment in recent years.

Adare Manor reopened last year following a reported €70 million refurbishment - the JP McManus-owned hotel in county Limerick was acquired by the Irish business man and racehorse owner in 2014. McManus has made no secret of his ambition to host the tournament, and in 2020 the JP McManus Pro-Am tournament (with an aim of raising over €40 million for charitable and sporting causes in the south-west) will take place and perhaps serve as a test-run of sorts for a possible staging of the 2026 event.

Ireland has only hosted the Ryder Cup once before - in 2006 at the K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare when Europe, inspired by an emotional Darren Clarke following the loss of his wife, beat the US by a record-equalling nine points.

The Belfry has hosted the Ryder Cup in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002, Europe winning two, losing one and drawing in 1989.

The competition takes place every two years and with the venue alternating between locations in the United States and Europe. Next year’s Ryder Cup is to be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with the Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome the venue in 2022. New York course Bethpage Black welcomes Team Europe in 2024.