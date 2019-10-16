A year out, Ireland’s Olympic golfers all but confirmed

A simple question. Is golf’s qualifying system for the Olympic Games spread over too long a length of time?

The only reason why I pose such a question is because, almost a full year out from the 2020 Tokyo Games, we can envisage that the four Irish players – two men, two women – competing in the Olympics will be Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire.

Certainly in the case of the two women, their places are set not in stone but in marble. As for the two men, well it would take some drastic drop in form, aligned to a remarkable move from others, to change the picture.

The qualifying system in golf for the 2020 Olympics actually got underway in July 2018 and, based on points earned through the official world rankings at counting tournaments, will conclude in June 2020. The two-year process is designed to ensure fairness in deciding the 60 men and the 60 women to compete in separate 72-hole strokeplay tournaments.

As of now, McIlroy is ranked second on the men’s ranking with Lowry strongly positioned in 12th. The next ranked Irish player is Graeme McDowell, in 117th, followed by Cormac Sharvin in 230th. On the women’s side, Meadow is ranked 41st and Maguire is ranked 44th. With no other Irish woman in the rankings, Meadow and Maguire – both with full cards on the LPGA Tour next season – are set to replicate their representation of 2016 and become two-time Olympians.

McIlroy and Lowry are set to become first-time Olympians. Although both would have qualified for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the two players were among those who withdrew from golf’s return to the Olympics citing fears about the zika virus – transmitted by mosquitoes – which gathered a life of its own in being debated in locker rooms from one tournament to another that season.

There are no such fears for the 2020 Games and, given the early qualifying system and the form shown by McIlroy and Lowry in the past year, there will be little or no looking over their shoulders from McIlroy or Lowry in the remaining eight months. And, certainly in Lowry’s case, the focus is likely to be very much on totting up as many Ryder Cup points as possible (while adding to his Olympic collection given that points off the world rankings are also used) will be his main goal in his quest to be part of Pádraig Harrington’s Team Europe in defence of the trophy at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

As of now, it looks like a done deal that McIlroy, Lowry, Meadow and Maguire can already include the Olympics in Tokyo on their itineraries for 2020 well ahead of schedule, and you imagine, not quite how those who came up with the qualifying system would have envisaged.