Sergio Garcia targets 11th Ryder Cup appearance next year

Sergio Garcia, who will target an 11th Ryder Cup appearance at Adare Manor in 2027. Photograph: Anthony Behar/Press Association

Sergio Garcia will target an 11th Ryder Cup appearance at Adare Manor in 2027 after he confirmed his intention to return to the DP World Tour.

Garcia is part of a raft of players set to exit breakaway tour LIV Golf, including Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell and Tom McKibbin, and the former Masters champion announced his plans for next season in a statement on X on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this autumn, Garcia asked a federal judge to ⁠terminate his deal with LIV Golf, which filed ​for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Spaniard referenced his incident at Augusta this year, where he was issued with a code-of-conduct warning after he broke his driver on the second hold, and vowed to create new memories at the major.

Garcia, who is Team Europe’s all-time leading Ryder Cup points scorer, said: “This off season, I’m working really hard on my game and putting a big focus on a strong mindset and my mental health.

“Next season, I’ll be playing on the DP World Tour. This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m proud to call it home again.

“I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour. And probably the most exciting part for me is strengthening my personal relationships, both new and old.

“There are some great tournaments around the world to play before Augusta next April and I can’t wait to get back to the Masters.

“I left Augusta last year disappointed with myself and my actions, and I’m ready to show what I’ve learned and where I am mentally.

“Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I’d love nothing more than to chase another green jacket at such a special place.

“I’m excited to get to work and excited to grind. It’s a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup and I’m going to work my tail off for every chance I can get at more majors and the biggest events in the game.

“Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be. In golf, everything is earned and nothing is given. Let’s get to work.”

The 46-year-old had served as the captain of the Fireballs GC team since leaving the ‌PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022.

Garcia is a 16-time winner on the DP World Tour, with his first victory coming at the Irish Open in 1999 and his last win in 2019 at the KLM Open.