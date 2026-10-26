Graeme McDowell joins Tom McKibbin in quitting LIV Golf

Graeme McDowell has joined Tom McKibbin in relinquishing his status on the LIV Golf circuit, confirming he will not be part of the proposed LIV 2.0 iteration.

Former US Open champion McDowell joined the exodus with a short statement on his social media platforms. “I’ve decided not to pursue LIV 2.0. I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the last four years an want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey. I look forward to the next chapter in my career,” said McDowell.

Last week, McKibbin joined his former Legion XIII team-mates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in stepping away from the financially troubled LIV circuit.

Explaining his position, the 23-year-old Northern Irishman stated: “After two seasons with Legion XIII, I have decided not to sign with LIV Golf for its next chapter. I will be playing a full schedule on the DP World Tour in 2027.

“Joining LIV Golf was the right decision for me at the time, and I’m grateful for everything it has given me. Playing alongside Jon, Tyrrell and Caleb taught me more than I could have imagined. Thank you to them, the team, staff and everyone at LIV Golf for making me feel at home from day one.

“I’ve taken time to think about what’s the best for me and I am confident this is the right decision to help me achieve my goals.”

Although he failed to make it into the top-70 who play in next week’s Abu Dhabi Aidar Championship, the first of two playoff events on the DP World Tour which will conclude in Dubai with the Tour Championship, McKibbin’s final order of merit position of 87th has earned him a full tour card for next season.

Nolan goes it alone in Mallorca

Liam Nolan during the Abu Dhabi Challenge earlier this month. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Liam Nolan stands alone: 10th on the HotelPlanner Tour order of merit, he is the sole Irish player in the 45-man field for the grand final in Mallorca.

The 26-year-old Galway man, winner of the Abu Dhabi Challenge last month, will secure a full playing tour card on the DP World Tour next season if he remains in the top 16 through the final tournament of the season.

Of course, Nolan also has the chance to move up in the standings, which would bring with it the chance to get into a greater number of tournaments on the main circuit through 2027.

Denmark’s Hamish Brown holds the number one slot headed into the final event of the season, ahead of Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand.

Word of Mouth

Austin Smotherman shakes hands with Séamus Power after winning during the third playoff hole at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty Images

“A lot of people were asking me coming into this week, ‘what are you doing, you just won, you locked up a bunch of stuff’. But like I said, ‘we’re doing a lot of good things and we want to come to a beautiful spot that I have some good history at playing here’. Port Royal, Bermuda, everything, it’s easy to enjoy this week and that’s what our goal was.” – Austin Smotherman after beating Séamus Power in the playoff at the Bermuda Championship to win in back-to-back starts, following his breakthrough victory in the Bank of Utah Championship earlier in the month.

By the Numbers: 12

There are 12 Irish players involved in the DP World Tour second stage of qualifying at four venues in Spain this week, starting on Thursday: Paul McBride and Alex Maguire are playing at Desert Springs; Conor Purcell, Max Kennedy, Rónán Mullarney and Dermot McElroy are competing at Isla Caniela; Mark Power, Niall Kearney, Thomas Higgins and JR Galbraith are in the field at Las Pinaillas; and Gary Hurley and Robert Moran are competing at Fontanals in their quests to progress to next month’s final qualifying in Tarragona.

On this day: October 27th, 1985

Naturally, the Spanish Open was dear to Seve Ballesteros: he’d made his professional debut in the national open as a 17-year-old in 1974 and his commanding victory in the Benson & Hedges-sponsored tournament in 1985 marked his second success in the event and gave him a 27th career win on the European Tour.

Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros in September 1985. Photograph: Simon Bruty/Getty Images

Ballesteros would go on to claim a record 50 career wins on the circuit, and his win at Vallromanes Golf Club outside Barcelona was of the pillar-to-post variety.

Seve compiled sounds of 67-68-65-66 for a 14-under-par total of 266, which gave him a four-stroke winning margin over Gordan Brand jnr.

It was the fourth win of the season on the European Tour for Ballesteros, who had also won the Carrolls Irish Open, the Peugeot Open de France and the Sanyo Barcelona Open.

Social Swing

Now, @seancrocker11, that is how you do it. Big balls, minerals you could say. Very well done. You can buy me a bourbon when I next see you. – Eddie Pepperell tipping the cap to Sean Crocker, who leapfrogged him into 100th place on the DP World order of merit after the Genesis Championship in South Korea, which enabled the American to retain his full tour card for next season.

Class act @PepperellEddie 👏🏼



Finishing 1 outside the mark after a long season must hurt, but you’ve got the game my friend and will be back… You’ll always be my @british_masters Champion! 👊🏻 https://t.co/aONxIpHhBq pic.twitter.com/6ndJhH6dzV — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) October 25, 2026

Class act @PepperellEddie Finishing 1 outside the mark after a long season must hurt, but you’ve got the game my friend and will be back… You’ll always be my @british_masters Champion! – Justin Rose providing some support to Pepperell.

I have to say some of the Liv players coming back to the play DP is actually cool as some really good players, but hilarious how some of them slammed the tour for so long, not one good thing to say about it, now it’s the best thing since sliced bread and feels like coming home – Scottish tour player Ewen Ferguson seeing the double take of some of the returning LIV players.

Know the Rules

Q In match play, a player moves a leaf lying close to their ball in a penalty area and in doing so causes their ball to move. What is the ruling?

A The player gets one penalty stroke and must replace the ball. Such a situation is covered by Rule 15.1b.

In the Bag

Austin Smotherman - Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Driver: Titleist GT3 (10 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees)

Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60 degrees)

Putter: L.A.B. Golf VZN.1i

Ball: TItleist ProV1x