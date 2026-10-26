Séamus Power beaten in sudden-death playoff in Bermuda by Austin Smotherman

Séamus Power has been defeated on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by American Austin Smotherman.

Playing the par 3 16th hole each time in the playoff, Power’s best chance to win came on the first hole but his mid-range birdie putt just missed after Smotherman got up and down from the fringe.

The Irishman made a good up-and-down from the bunker for par at the second to keep the playoff going before the pin position was changed, where he missed the green with his tee shot in the rough before making a bogey four, Smotherman winning with a two-putt par.

Smotherman made it back-to-back PGA Tour wins after winning in Utah earlier this month.

Power had won the second of his two PGA Tour titles in Bermuda in 2022 but will finish solo second after play was suspended on Sunday due to inclement weather. A victory would have made the 39-year-old exempt through 2028 but he is set to keep his card for next year at least. Starting the week at 101st in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, with the top 100 retaining their cards. Power will move up to 68th position.