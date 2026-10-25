Séamus Power set for Monday sudden-death playoff with Austin Smotherman in Bermuda

Ireland's Séamus Power will face Austin Smotherman in a sudden-death playoff for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Monday. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ireland’s Séamus Power will face American Austin Smotherman in a Monday playoff for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship after play was scrapped on Sunday due to inclement weather and the ​PGA Tour shortened regulation play to 54 holes.

Power, who won the second of his two PGA Tour titles in Bermuda in 2022, will take on Smotherman in a sudden-death playoff that is scheduled to start at 9am local time on Monday morning (noon in Ireland). Smotherman secured his first PGA Tour win at the Bank of Utah Championships at the start of October.

Golfers waited for word from the tour after it was decided ​early on Sunday that the entire fourth round would be ⁠postponed due to heavy rain and high winds that topped 40mph on Sunday morning. The ‌next ​update came at 5.17pm local time at Port Royal Golf ⁠Course in Southampton.

“Due ​to the unfavorable weather ​forecast for Monday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship ‌and the uncertainty surrounding the ​completion of the entire final round on Monday, ⁠the tournament results ⁠will ​be considered final through 54 holes in accordance with PGA Tour regulations,” the tour said in a statement.

Power and Smotherman ​were tied at ​16-under-par 197 after three rounds.