Séamus Power moves in clubhouse lead in Bermuda after second-round 64

Séamus Power of Ireland is competing at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. Photograph James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Séamus Power has stormed into the clubhouse lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour after a seven-under-par 64 in his second round.

The Irish golfer is 12 under after two rounds after he followed up an opening 66 with a bogey-free 64 that included seven birdies at Port Royal Golf Course.

Power had reached seven under after 14 holes in his round yesterday and struggled with bogeys at 15 and 16 to finish, but there would be no mistakes this time. His putting stood out in the second round, holing five birdie putts between 10 and 20 feet.

The 39-year-old Waterford man held the early clubhouse with Canada’s Corey Conners, with David Skinns a shot further back on 11 under.

A good week for Power in Bermuda could be crucial in keeping his PGA Tour card for next year. Currently 103rd in the FedEx Cup standings, the top 100 players at the end of FedEx Cup Fall keep a fully exempt card. Players finishing 101 to 150 earn conditional status, giving them limited start opportunities, while those who finish outside the top 150 lose status and must qualify through Q-School.

Power won the event in 2022, his previous victory on the PGA Tour, and has been showing form recently with a tied seventh placing at Biltmore Championship Asheville and a tied 21st finish at the Bank of Utah Championship.