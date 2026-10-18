Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra leads Race to Dubai standings after success in India

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra celebrates after winning the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

Eugenio Chacarra claimed his third DP World Tour title of the season at the DP World India Championship in Delhi to replace Patrick Reed at the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

Spaniard Chacarra began the final round at Delhi Golf Club with a five-shot lead after signing for a 63 when the third round was finally completed on Sunday morning following a weather-disrupted start to the tournament.

And although a fast start saw him extend that advantage to six shots early on, Chacarra was left clinging on by his fingernails on the back nine before closing out a two-shot victory over nearest challenger Daniel Hillier.

Chacarra, who seemed to be showing no ill-effects from a recent fractured toe, finished his round with seven pars to card a 70 which also contained three birdies and a bogey.

He now goes into the final three events of the season leading the race to win the Harry Vardon Trophy ahead of Reed in second and Rory McIlroy in third.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for fifth, eight shots behind champion Chacarra on 13 under par, after signing for a final-round 68.

Robert MacIntyre and Tom McKibbin were another shot further back, while Shane Lowry finished tied for 15th on 10 under and McIlroy at four under.

McIlroy is attempting to become an eight-time Race to Dubai winner and knows he will have his work cut out.

“Eugenio is playing well. He’s overtaken Patrick. That makes my job a bit harder going into the last two events,” said McIlroy.

Chacarra stressed how special it would be to put his name alongside Spanish golfing greats such as Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm on the list of winners.

“It would mean the world. Those two guys are heroes for me as a Spanish golfer. Seve did everything for European and Spanish golf, and then Jon, it’s a guy that I’ve been looking up to since he went to college and professional golf.

“What he has accomplished, it’s amazing. Hopefully I can put my name on that trophy too. That’s one of the goals.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. Rory in Dubai always plays well and I know it’s going to be a big battle. Patrick too.

“Two of the best players in the world coming for me now, and I know they’re not going to make it easy.”