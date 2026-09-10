Golf

Solheim Cup: Leona Maguire to team up with Esther Henseleit for opening foursomes

Cavan woman is out at 7.04am against Lindy Duncan and Andrea Lea

Leona Maguire is playing for Europe during the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty
Leona Maguire is playing for Europe during the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty
Thu Sept 10 2026 - 16:551 MIN READ

Leona Maguire has been selected to play alongside Germany’s Esther Henseleit against Lindy Duncan and Andrea Lee in the opening foursomes of the Solheim Cup at Bernadus Club in the Netherlands.

The Cavan woman has been trusted to get a point on the board for Europe against the USA as she makes her fourth appearance in the event.

Up first is the heavyweight clash of USA’s Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz against Europe’s Charley Hull and Lottie Woad. Then USA’s Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin play Europe’s Céline Boutier and Nanna Hoerstz Madsen. Maguire is in the third match before USA’s Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang play Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

Europe are looking to get the cup back after falling to defeat in Gainesville last time, previously Europe had drawn and therefore retained the cup in 2023 and they won the two previous times.

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Solheim Cup opening foursomes (Irish time)

  • 6.40am Corpuz/Korda vs Hull/Woad
  • 6.52am Alison Lee/Coughlin vs Bouter/Madsen
  • 7.04am Duncan/Andrea Lee vs Henseleit/Maguire
  • 7.16am Kupcho/Zhang vs Stark/Grant

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