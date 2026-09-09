Irish Open organisers confident they can ‘keep everything civilised’ ahead of Trump visit

The sound of workmen drilling – as, quite literally, the final nuts and bolts were put into place – was evident by the large grandstand and hospitality area around the 18th green as a project just over 12 months in the making neared its endgame, preparing the site for this latest edition of the Amgen Irish Open.

And while those physical structures bore the evidence of the work that has gone in to getting the site ready for an anticipated crowd of 70-75,000, with all the logistical issues involved, the anticipated presence of Doonbeg’s owner, US president Donald Trump, has brought further contingency measures into play.

A fortified helipad has been constructed for the landing of Marine One, which is expected late on Saturday and possibly while the third round is under way.

“It’s a possibility that that could happen,” said tournament director Paul Gillmon. “If that was to happen, it would be kept to an absolute minimum to not disrupt play and keep the players moving.

“We’re working with the relevant authorities to manage whatever the final schedule is, which at this point is still unknown, and if there is a scenario where it needs to come in during play, then we will work to mitigate against that as best we can.

“The White House and the (US) Secret Service keep the logistics close as to their own plans and will inform us of the exact timings in due course.

“We’ve put in place measures so that we can communicate with all stakeholders as to what’s happening. We’ve worked with the tournament team in terms of what the scenario would be if he has to come in during play and we will execute on that, if and when it’s confirmed.”

Certainly, this will be an Irish Open like no other, given all the different contingencies that have been put in place, both from a security point of view and a logistical one with the links set amid high dune lands and special areas of conservation.

“It’s been an incredible 12 months working with Doonbeg, the venue, and also the local community who’ve been really engaged, been really supportive. We’re at a world-class golf links, an absolutely fantastic course, and the work that they’ve done on the course in the last year has been incredible.

“We’ve also made various modifications to facilitate the spectators around the course. It’s no different to 2024 at Royal County Down, similar challenges with the high dunes and the tight sort of fairways. We’ve made accommodations and it should be a great viewing for everyone across the course,” said Gillmon.

The decision to take the Irish Open to Doonbeg was confirmed in June 2025, which left more than a year for the project to be planned and completed. Aside from the preparation of the links itself, which included a redesign of the 18th hole, there were also considerations to be made regarding possible protests around the tournament by those who don’t believe it should be staged at a Trump course.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. This is a world class links golf course. The Amgen Irish Open is always trying to play on the best golf courses that Ireland has to offer for the players and the spectators. That’s our position on us coming to Doonbeg,” said Gillmon.

“I think you’ve seen across the world of golf, there have been protests all around the world for various causes. We take it very seriously. We also respect everyone’s right to freely protest their cause, and we have protocols and things to mitigate and keep the tournament moving and keep everything civilised.”