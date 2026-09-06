Walker Cup: USA take clean sweep of Sunday foursomes as they move closer to retaining title

Preston Stout of the USA shakes hands with Stuart Grehan of GB&I after finishing their match on the 16th green during the Sunday morning foursomes matches on day two of the Walker Cup at Lahinch Golf Club. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Great Britain and Ireland’s bid for a first Walker Cup success in over a decade were left in tatters after a disastrous Sunday foursomes session at Lahinch Golf Club. Seeking a sixth straight win in the match, the United States won all four matches to turn a one point overnight deficit into a three points advantage headed into the final afternoon session of 10 singles.

As the wind strengthened and the rain arrived off the Atlantic, it was the USA who thrived in the conditions to leave GB&I in need of a miracle in the singles. The USA’s lead – 9½ to 6½ – meant captain Nathan Smith’s side only need three and a half points from the 10 singles to retain the trophy.

Stuart Grehan tasted defeat for the first time when losing with team-mate Eliot Baker by 3&2 against world number one Preston Stout and Ethan Fang and that trend continued right the way through the morning foursomes, with the USA ticking off one win after another to assume control of the match.

An error-strewn morning foursomes in which GB&I’s pairings suffered no fewer than 13 bogeys left Dean Robertson’s team with a tall ask to turn things around in the singles.

“We kind of talked about it last night, we needed to come out here and sweep every match this morning,” said Stout of their mindset, turning those thoughts into actions.

Sunday’s morning foursomes: GB&I 0 USA 4

Stuart Grehan/Eliot Baker lost to Preston Stout/Ethan Fang 3&2

Luke Poulter/Sam Easterbrook lost to Jay Leng Jnr/Kihei Akina 4&3

Tyler Weaver/Connor Graham lost to Miles Russell/Tyler Watts 3&2

Niall Sheils Donegan/Josh Hill lost to William Jennings/Ryder Cowan 4&3

Overall score: USA9 ½ GB&I 6½

Sunday’s afternoon singles (US require 3½ points to retain Walker Cup)

1.35pm: Stuart Grehan v Preston Stout

1.45pm: Luke Poulter v Ethan Fang

1.55pm: Jack Whaley v William Jennings

2.05pm: Tyler Weaver v Jay Leng Jnr

2.15pm: Niall Shiels Donegan v Kihei Akina

2.25pm: Eliot Baker v Stewart Hagestad

2.35pm: Connor Graham v Miles Russell

2.45pm: Josh Hill v Tyler Watts

2.55pm: Ben Bolton v Ryder Cowan

3.05pm: Sam Easterbrook v Josiah Gilbert