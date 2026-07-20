Bryson DeChambeau accused of threatening to call Donald Trump in row over Open penalty

Bryson DeChambeau and his agent Brett Falkoff depart scoring after DeChambeau was given a two-stroke penalty on day two of the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau has been accused of threatening to call Donald Trump during a row with senior R&A officials on Friday after the American golfer was handed a two-shot penalty at the Open.

DeChambeau’s alleged use of the US president’s name as he argued his case marks the latest bizarre turn in what was already the dominant story of the 2026 Open.

DeChambeau was handed a two-stroke penalty for improving the line of his swing by standing on long grass behind his ball on Royal Birkdale’s fifth hole during round two. The 32-year-old argued his case furiously, including by insisting upon returning to the scene of the incident with the R&A’s head of governance and a senior referee.

Upon arrival back at the tournament scoring area and with the R&A unmoved, the chief executive, Mark Darbon, joined the conversation. During that, it is understood DeChambeau said he would phone Trump if the matter was not resolved in his favour. There is no evidence that call actually took place. DeChambeau skipped mainstream media duties throughout the Open. The R&A has not commented on the Trump connection.

Trump is on regular speaking terms with a number of the world’s most high-profile golfers, including DeChambeau. At last year’s Ryder Cup the pair enjoyed a warm exchange. DeChambeau had said earlier that Trump would “inspire” the US at Bethpage.

DeChambeau’s penalty, which Rory McIlroy later said was entirely correct, moved him out of second place. After Saturday’s round, DeChambeau headed immediately for Darbon’s office to ask for his round two scorecard. The unusual request was politely turned down by the R&A’s chief executive.

DeChambeau has remained in the UK to feature in LIV Golf’s stop at the JCB Golf and Country Club from Thursday. His tied 14th finish in the Open was his best in a major tournament in 2026.

Dechambeau’s representatives have been approached for comment. — Guardian