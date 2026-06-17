US Open: Tee times, TV channel, the weather factor and the players to watch

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood hope to be in contention for victory come the final round of the US Open. Photograph: Mike Mulholland/Getty

When and where is it on?

The 2026 US Open will be on from Thursday, June 18th, to Sunday, June 21st, at Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York.

How can I follow it all?

Sky Sports have the rights and will start their coverage at 12.30am on Thursday and Friday, and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

How many Irish players are playing?

Four Irish players will be in action – Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell. McIlroy and Lowry are Major mainstays, while Harrington qualified by winning the 2025 Senior US Open. McDowell, the 2010 champion, did not get in through exemption as it runs out after 10 years, but rather through a 36-hole qualifier in Dallas.

What are the tee times?

(USA unless stated, Irish in bold. (x) denotes amateurs, all times Irish)

Thursday 1st hole/Friday 10th hole

11.35am/5.30pm James Nicholas, Taylor Montgomery, Caleb Surratt

11.46am/5.41pm: Ethan Fang (x), Jayden Schaper (Rsa), Jackson Suber

11.57am/5.52pm: Chase Kyes (x), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

12.08pm/6.03pm: Carl Yuan (Chn), Brandon Wu, Jimmy Stanger,

12.19pm/6.14pm: Padraig Harrington (Irl), Miles Russell (x), Cameron Smith (Aus)

12.30pm/6.25pm: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

12.41pm/6.36pm: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12.52pm/6.47pm: Patrick Reed, Andrew Novak, Kurt Kitayama

1.03pm/6.58pm: Harris English, Adam Scott (Aus), Nick Taylor (Can)

1.14pm/7.09pm: Mason Howell (x), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

1.25pm/7.20pm: Sahith Theegala, Jackson Koivun (x), Michael Kim,

1.36pm/7.31pm: JB Holmes, Filippo Celli (Ita), Jackson Ormond (x)

1.47pm/7.42pm: Jake Peacock, Vaughn Harber (x), Kaito Onishi (Jpn)

5.30pm/11.35am: Niklas Norgaard (Den), Rocco Repetto Taylor (Esp), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Can)

5.41pm/11.46am: Laurie Canter (Eng), John Parry (Eng), Bryan Lee (x)

5.52pm/11.57am: Chris Kirk, Max McGreevy, Jake Knapp

6.03pm/12.08pm: Harry Hall (Eng), Michael Brennan, Andrew Putnam

6.14pm/12.19pm: Davis Thompson, Preston Stout (x), David Puig (Esp)

6.25pm/12.30pm: Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

6.36pm/12.41pm: Ryan Gerard, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

6.47pm/12.52pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele

6.58pm/1.03pm: Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Nico Echavarria (Col), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

7.09pm/1.14pm: JT Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

7.20pm/1.25pm: Arni Sveinsson (x) (Ice), Taihei Sato (Jpn), Marcelo Rozo (Col)

7.31pm/1.36pm: Nick Hardy, Cole Hammer, Jack Schoenberger, United States.

7.42pm/1.47pm: Marek Fleming (x), Tom Kim (Kor), Giuseppe Puebla (x)

Thursday 10th hole/Friday 1st hole

11.35am/5.30pm: Chandler Phillips, Harry Higgs, Hamilton Coleman (x)

11.46am/5.41pm Nathan Kimsey (Eng), Jackson Herrington (x), Cooper Dossey

11.57am/5.52pm: Peter Uihlein, Eric Lee (x), Sam Stevens

12.08pm/6.03pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Bel), Ben Silverman (Can), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

12.19pm/6.14pm: Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)

12.30pm/6.25pm: Sungjae Im (Kor), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

12.41pm/6.36pm: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

12.52pm/6.47pm: Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1.03pm/6.58pm: Alex Noren (Swe), Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka (Aut)

1.14pm/7.09pm: Max Greyserman, Brian Harman, Jacob Bridgeman

1.25pm/7.20pm: Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tom Kim (Kor) Ben James

1.36pm/7.31pm: Brandon Holtz (x), Ryuichi Oiwa (Jpn), Dylan Wu

1.47pm/7.42pm: Greyson Leach, Logan Reilly (x), Robbie Higgins

5.30pm/11.35am: William Mouw, Ryder Cowan (x), Hennie du Plessis (Rsa)

5.41pm/11.46am: Adrien Saddier (Fra), Jackson Van Paris, Ugo Coussaud (Fra)

5.52pm/11.57am: Neal Shipley, Matti Schmid (Ger), Bud Cauley

6.03pm/12.08pm: Pierceson Coody, Zac Blair, Kevin Roy

6.14pm/12.19pm: Aaron Rai (Eng), Collin Morikawa, Jason Day (Aus)

6.25pm/12.30pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

6.36pm / 12.41pm: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

6.47pm/12.52pm: Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Alex Smalley, Shane Lowry (Irl)

6.58pm/ 1.03pm: Akshay Bhatia, Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

7.09pm/1.14pm: Justin Rose (Eng), Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp)

7.20pm/1.25pm: Ben Kohles, Johnny Keefer, Matt McCarty

7.31pm/1.36pm: Angel Hidalgo (Esp), Mateo Pulcini (x) (Arg), Spencer Tibbits

7.42pm/1.47pm: Matthew Robles (x), Jake Sollon, Manav Shah

What are the Irish players’ chances?

McIlroy is likely to be in the mix, having finished in the top 10 at the US Open in six of his past seven years, including finishing second in 2023 and 2024. The 2011 champion won the Masters in April and contended at the US PGA in Aronimink, finishing tied seventh behind Aaron Rai. His game has matured to suit difficult tests such as the one provided by Shinnecock Hills, even if he missed the cut there in 2018.

Lowry has had an “almost” year, punctuated with some bad moments that cost him at key times. He was ahead with a few holes to go at the Dubai Invitational and the Cognizant Classic earlier this year but failed to get over the line in either. He was in contention at the Masters and finished with an 80. The tougher tests suit his game, but he must deliver for all 72 holes to contend.

This is McDowell’s first Major since 2020 and although his results have been reasonable on the LIV Tour it is hard to know how capable he is of challenging for a Major at this stage of his career. Harrington will not be lacking in belief after an impressive tied-18th at the US PGA last month.

Graeme McDowell has qualified for Shinnecock Hills. Photograph: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty

What is the course like?

Difficult, to say the least. It is one of the most traditional tests of a US Open. It is a links-style course near the sea at Long Island, and can play very firm with heavy rough extremely punishing for wayward shots. The previous two editions have seen players call parts of it “unplayable” at times (Ernie Els in 2004, Zach Johnson in 2018). To put the difficulty into context, only three players have ever shot under par in a US Open at Shinneock – Retief Goosen, Phil Mickelson and Raymond Floyd. Brooks Koepka won in one over in 2018.

Who else is favoured?

Scottie Scheffler has come close more often than he has won this season so far, but is likely to be in contention as always (9-2), Jon Rahm is third favourite after a good showing at the US PGA (9-1). Xander Schauffele is 11-1, while Tommy Fleetwood is 12-1 after finishing second in 2018 in a tournament that included a stunning final-round 63.

What is the weather forecast?

It is going to be very windy for that part of the world, and given how exposed it is, that could cause carnage. On Thursday, the wind is expected to get up to 31km/h, and it will be a presence all week on the course. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, otherwise it should be hot and partly cloudy.

What is the US Open winner’s prize?

The 2025 purse has yet to be unveiled, but last year the winner JJ Spaun got $4.3 million. The champion wins the US Open trophy, an 18in-tall, sterling silver creation that dates back to 1895.