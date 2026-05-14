PGA Championship day one live updates: Rory McIlroy gets his tournament under way at 1.40pm

Thursday’s notable tee times

(From 1st tee)

12.40pm: L Glover, T McKibbin (N Irl), S Jaeger (Ger)

1.24pm: M McNealy, T Detry (Bel), P Harrington (Irl)

6.32pm: V Hovland (Nor), C Morikawa, S Lowry (Irl)

7.05pm: S Scheffler, M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rose (Eng)

(From 10th tee)

1.40pm: R McIlroy (N Irl), J Spieth, J Rahm (Esp)

You have to go all the way back to 2015 for the last time a non-American won this tournament - Australia’s Jason Day. Since then, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka (three times), Justin Thomas (twice), Phil Mickelson, Colin Morikawa and Jimmy Walker have all conspired to keep the Wanamaker Trophy wrapped in the stars and stripes.

Scheffler is aiming to become just the third man to win back-to-back PGA Championships in stroke play, Tiger Woods and Koepka the others to have achieved the feat. By his own lofty standards, though, he’s having a frustrating time of it - he finished runner-up in his last three tournaments, the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship. Granted, he collected close to $7 million for those near misses, but you’d imagine Scheffler is more interested in titles than loot this weather.

Good morning golf devotees, we’ll take it that you’re in fine fettle seeing as the second major of the season, the US PGA Championship at Aronimink, is about to get under way? And we can all but hope that Rory McIlroy’s troublesome toe (minus its nail) is in similar condition.

Philip Reid was in attendance when McIlroy insisted that “toe-gate” had been resolved and that he’s all set to carry on his quest to “achieve what no other man has ever managed: that of winning all of four Majors in the same season”.

[ Rory McIlroy’s toe is ‘fine’ as he seeks to further bolster his legacy at PGA ChampionshipOpens in new window ]

Safe to say, the local youngsters were a bit on the excited side when they spotted McIlroy during his practice round on Wednesday.

Waiting for Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship = pure excitement. 😆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/YaxQnPs2Q4 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 13, 2026

Philip also heard from Pádraig Harrington, one of four Irish players in the field - along with McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin. It will, remarkably enough, be Harrington’s 27th appearance in the tournament and “true to form, he still believes”.

[ Pádraig Harrington aiming to summon his A-game for unlikely tilt at PGA ChampionshipOpens in new window ]