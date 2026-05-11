Rory McIlroy says game has ‘straightened out’ ahead of PGA as Reitan wins Truist

Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan became the latest European to win on the PGA Tour as he shot a final round 69 for victory in the Truist Championship by two strokes.

Reitan finished two shots ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard and American Rickie Fowler, but it was Alex Fitzpatrick that was left with the most regrets after a devastating double bogey at the penultimate hole.

Rory McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with an uncharacteristically poor 75, but recovered with a 67 on Sunday to finish tied-19th, and said he had “figured out” a couple of swing issues on the range.

“I feel like I got into a couple of bad habits just because of that left-to-right wind on the range all week. So straightened that out. I’m going to go home tonight, which will be nice, spend a night in my own bed and practice at home tomorrow.

“Try to get continue that feel and bring that up to Philadelphia for the rest of the week.”

McIlroy said he has been to Aronimink once to practice in the build-up to the PGA Championship and went up and back on the same day.

“It was good to get [to go]. We played the BMW there in 2018, but the course played a lot differently. It was wet in 2018 and the greens didn’t play as fast or as severe as what I felt like they played last week when I played. So it’s not a long golf course, but the big defence is the greens and they can tuck the pins away if they want to.”

McIlroy is looking to win back-to-back Majors and his seventh in total this week, which would tie the most of any European (Harry Vardon). He is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship (2012, 2014).