Golf

Rory McIlroy finds form on back nine to move within four of lead at Quail Hollow

Sungjae Im leads the PGA Tour event, with Tommy Fleetwood one shot behind

Rory McIlroy looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty
Rory McIlroy looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty
David Gorman
Fri May 08 2026 - 23:261 MIN READ

Rory McIlroy moved into contention at Quail Hollow with a four-under-par 67 in round two of the Truist Championship, leaving him four strokes behind leader Sungjae Im.

With only two birdies in his first 27 holes, McIlroy exploded into life with five birdies in seven holes from the 10th, before failing to get up and down at the 18th for bogey. His Friday round of 67 left him five-under for the tournament, in the top 10 and well placed for a move at the weekend.

McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow in his PGA Tour career, including his first win in the US in 2010. The signature event, with a $20 million purse, is McIlroy’s first event since the Masters as he prepares for his quest for back-to-back Majors at the PGA Championship next week.

Im leads after rounds of 64 and 69, one shot clear of Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who shot two rounds of 67. Alex Fitzpatrick, who earned his PGA Tour card by winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his brother Matt last week, is tied third on seven under with Justin Thomas.

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David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times