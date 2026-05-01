Golf

Water woes for Shane Lowry again as triple bogey at Doral leaves him well adrift

Lauren Walsh to make cut in LPGA Tour event in Mexico

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee at Doral. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee at Doral. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty
David Gorman
Fri May 01 2026 - 20:531 MIN READ

Shane Lowry is near the tail of the field at the Cadillac Championship after a disappointing three-over-par 75 on Friday at Trump National Doral in the PGA Tour signature event.

The Irishman had a mixed round with three birdies and three bogey until it was truly derailed on the 15th hole when he made a triple-bogey six. From 161 yards off the tee, Lowry pulled his iron into the water on the left, then dropped out and hit his next one over the green in the water as well.

The hole would have brought back memories of the Cognizant Classic earlier this season when Lowry led heading to the final holes at PGA National but hit into the water on 16 and 17 to finish two strokes behind Nico Echavarria.

Lowry is three-over for the tournament, 15 shots behind Players champion Cameron Young, who led the tournament by four strokes with seven holes played in his second round.

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On the LPGA Tour, Ireland’s Lauren Walsh will make the cut after two level-par rounds at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba in Mexico, nine shots behind a lead shared by world number one Nelly Korda. Stephanie Meadow will miss the cut after rounds of 75 and 74.

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David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times