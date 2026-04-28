LIV Golf to postpone New Orleans event amid reports of Saudi money drying up

Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Jon Rahm of Legion XIII celebrate with the team trophy after winning during day four of LIV Golf in Mexico City on April 19th, 2026. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament in New Orleans scheduled for the end of June is likely to be postponed until the autumn, according to multiple local reports.

New Orleans television station WDSU and nola.com were among the first to report on Monday that the Bayou Oaks event at City Park planned for late June was being moved to later in the year.

An announcement by LIV Golf and the Louisiana Economic Development agency was expected on Tuesday.

The swap would mean that LIV Golf would not have any tournaments in the United States for a three-month period from northern Virginia on May 7th-10th at Trump National until the August 6th-9th event at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

The development comes two weeks after LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, assured staff and players the season would continue “uninterrupted and at full throttle.” O’Neil was responding to speculation the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia would no longer provide financial support to a league that already has spend more than $5bn (£3.7bn) since it began in 2022.

LIV Golf is said to be looking to move the New Orleans event to the autumn to avoid peak summer temperatures, ensure the course is in championship shape and to avoid attendance and viewership conflicts with the World Cup.

Louisiana officials stated last August when the tournament was announced they had agreed to pay LIV Golf $5m and spend an additional $2.2m on improvements to the Bayou Oaks course in City Park.

WDSU reported Louisiana will be repaid $1m, which the state had already paid to LIV in advance of the tournament.