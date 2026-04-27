Fitzpatrick brothers win Zurich Classic to earn Alex a PGA Tour card

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick recovered from a final-round stumble with a brilliant finish to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a birdie at the last.

The Sheffield pair became the first brothers to win the team event while Matt became the first player in more than two years to win back-to-back events on the PGA Tour and the first Englishman to win three times in the same American season.

His superb 35-yard bunker shot at the par-five last left his younger sibling with a tap-in to post 31 under and avoid a three-way playoff.

With the victory Alex, who holed the winning putt in the last-round foursomes, earned a PGA Tour card through 2028 with exemptions to the next four Signature Events, next month’s US PGA Championship and the 2027 Players Championship.

The pair had begun the day with a four-stroke lead but a bogey on the 14th meant that had been whittled away after Matt had driven behind a tree and Alex’s recovery rebounded off another resulting in a double bogey on the 12th.

Matt, who won last week’s RBC Heritage, was struggling despite being the more experienced player and when Alex hit his tee shot to 14 feet at the difficult par-three 17th his brother mis-hit the birdie attempt.

Norwegians Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura and American pair Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer were already in the clubhouse on 30 under but Matt redeemed himself down the last with a superb sand save to set up the crucial, career-changing birdie for his brother.

“It was a struggle. I was doing absolute (sic) zero to help him apart from the putt I made on 15. I wasn’t providing much support but he [Alex] was fantastic on the back nine,” said world number three Matt.

Alex, ranked 141st in the world, has until 5pm local time (8pm BST) on Monday to officially join the PGA Tour to be eligible for the $20 million Cadillac Championship which starts on Thursday at US president Donald Trump’s Doral resort in Florida.

He added: “It won’t sink in – I’ve got a flight booked for Turkey tonight [as he was scheduled to compete in the Turkish Airlines Open on the DP World Tour].

“It’s amazing to be here with him [Matt], mum and dad. It’s as good as it gets.”

Ireland’s Séamus Power finished in a tie for 10th with German Matti Schmid, five shots behind the winner.

Nelly Korda of the United States poses with the Dinah Shore Trophy. Photograph: Kenneth Richmond/Getty

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda returned to the mountaintop in Houston by going wire-to-wire for her second Chevron Championship title in three years and ‌regaining the world number one ranking in the process.

Korda shot a tidy two-under-par 70 in the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course and won the season’s first Major by a comfortable five-shot margin. She opened with consecutive ‌65s to take a six-shot advantage into the weekend before finishing the job at 18-under 270.

It is Korda’s third career Major title (2021 Women’s PGA Championship, 2024 Chevron), tying her with contemporaries Lydia Ko of New ​Zealand, Minjee Lee of Australia, Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and In-gee Chun of South Korea.