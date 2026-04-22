Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will be a bucket-list event – and you’ll need buckets of cash to go

Before the price bomb landed, Ryder Cup Europe had organised a gossamer veil for their greed. Not only were the €499 day tickets for next year’s event in Adare Manor less extortionate than the admission prices for the last Ryder Cup in Bethpage, but golf fans on the island of Ireland were being offered an exclusive priority window to be scalped before everybody else. That privilege is free.

So, what happens next? The outrage will pass like a spring shower and the Ryder Cup will be a sell-out. In the weeks and months leading up to the event, the grumbling won’t be about the cost of tickets, but their scarcity. The secondary scalping market will do a roaring trade.

The problem is, we make the market. They see us coming. They know what we’re like. We have form. Sports fanatics belong to the world’s biggest community of easy marks.

The tickets are nearly twice as expensive as they were in Rome four years ago – the last time the event was staged on this side of the Atlantic – but Ryder Cup Europe will feel no obligation to justify this dizzying spike. The profits from a home Ryder Cup have always been critical to the business of what is now the DP World Tour. That need is probably more acute now, given how threadbare and glamour-averse that tour has become.

When the PGA of America pitched their tickets at $750 (€638) for last year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage, its tournament director Bryan Karns explained their thinking in a series of defensive/offensive interviews. He said, essentially, that the Ryder Cup was a tier-one event, comparable to baseball’s World Series or game seven of the NBA playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks celebrate winning the Super Bowl against New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium, California, in February. Most spectators at the game paid at least $4,000 for a ticket. Photograph: Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup is characterised as a “bucket-list” event and in that market, people lose their senses and the house always wins. In America, the Super Bowl is in that realm too. The cheapest face-value ticket for this year’s event was $950, but those tickets are incredibly hard to source. According to Ticketmaster, official ticket partner of the NFL, punters shopping at the “lower” end of the market will typically pay between “$4,000 and $6,000” for admission to the game.

The PGA of America knew their ticket prices wouldn’t pose a threat to a sell-out at Bethpage and they were right.

In Ireland, though, there is no precedent for the prices being quoted for Adare Manor. When the British Open returned to Portrush last summer, a day pass worked out at about €150. The cost of a stand ticket for the All-Ireland hurling or football final at Croke Park is €100.

In recent years, the IRFU has pushed the boat out, buoyed by the performances of the most successful Irish rugby team in history. When New Zealand came to town for a November international in 2018, the IRFU charged over €100 for category-one and category-two tickets for the first time.

Once that Rubicon had been crossed, there was no turning back. When Ireland played world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium last November, regular seats were priced at €160. The stadium was full.

Tickets for Ireland v South Africa at the Aviva Stadium last November were price at €160. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

“We commissioned an independent consultant to review our ticketing prices to make sure that our benchmarking was correct,” said Thelma O’Driscoll, the IRFU’s chief financial officer. “We benchmark against unions and other sports and events, and the prices we’ve come up with were verified by them.”

And that’s the point: all of the major sports know what we are prepared to pay. Ryder Cup Europe would have made this calculation too. We have no secrets from the market. Our behaviour is transparent and recidivist.

Before Christmas, anybody who had registered their interest in the Ryder Cup in Adare received an email with early-bird tickets for various layers of their premium offering. The Captains Club was mezzanine-level fleecing – a step above the Ryder Cup Club and a rung below the Trophy Suite.

The Captains Club, according to the brochure, offered “an upbeat social space, serving local cuisine, drinks, live entertainment and access to exclusive areas and exclusive on-course viewing”.

There is a price to pay for so many marketing buzzwords in one sales pitch. To access that pampering on Wednesday – a practice day – was going to set you back €771.71, including VAT. For Thursday, when the opening ceremony takes place, the tickets shot up in price to €1,089.39. And on Friday, when the event begins, tickets for the Captains Club were pitched at €2,624.63.

Do you think any of those tickets will be unsold? That’s not how it works.