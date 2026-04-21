Leona Maguire solitary Irish contender in $8m Chevron tournament

Leona MaGuire of Ireland lines up a putt during the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club on April 17th in Tarzana, California. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Leona Maguire has blown hot and cold on the LPGA Tour this past month, with three missed cuts – including at last week’s JM Eagle LA Open – to go with the standout runners-up finish in the Aramco Championship.

The 31-year-old Cavan woman will be hoping it’s a case of being hot this week in Houston, Texas, where the first major of the women’s season takes place with the Chevron’s move to a new venue at Memorial Park, the same course where Gary Woodland won the Houston Open on the PGA Tour last month.

Maguire, ranked 63rd in the Rolex world rankings, is the only Irish player in the 132-woman field for the Chevron, where Japan’s Mao Saigo is the defending champion. Saigo won a five-player playoff a year ago to claim her breakthrough major title.

While Jeeno Thitkul is the world’s number one-ranked player, Australian Hannah Green – the world number eight – is the hottest player after securing a fourth win in five outings.

Green won the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour followed by the Australian Open and the WPGA Australia at home, and then rebounded by a missed cut at the Aramco with a third career win in the LA Open.

“It’s going to be really hard to come back down to earth, so it’s going to be my next challenge. I’m obviously on cloud nine right now, but I will have to stay a little bit more humble for next week,” said Green, who took a pay-day of $712,000 (€604,000) for her win in LA.

The Chevron has a purse of $8 million, with $1.2 million to the champion.

Golfers with a disability

Brendan Lawlor is a two-time winner of the G4D Open. Photograph: Getty Images

Brendan Lawlor – a two-time G4D Open champion and former world number one – is among those offered a new career incentive with the announcement that the inaugural match for golfers with a disability (G4D) between European and USA will be staged at Ballyneety Golf Club, Co Limerick, next year as part of the Ryder Cup’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

The match will be staged at Ballyneety on September 13th-15th, 2027, where the Junior Ryder will also be held.

Featuring both men and women, the G4D match will comprise mixed foursomes, mixed fourballs and singles on the third day of competition.

The new G4D Ryder Cup presented by Ei Electronics is the latest chapter in the European Tour group’s G4D story. The European Tour group has operated the annual G4D Open in partnership with The R&A since 2023, as well as staging G4D tournaments at DP World Tour events. Lawlor is a two-time winner of the G4D Open. EI Electronics chief executive Leo Clancy commented: “EI Electronics is delighted to be the presenting partner for the inaugural G4D Ryder Cup in 2027. As an Irish-owned company, committed to the midwest region, this opportunity is a natural fit with our ethics and commitment to social responsibility.”

Qualifying criteria for players to make the Europe and USA teams have yet to be confirmed.

By the Numbers: 3/0

There are three Irish players in the field for the Investec South African Open on the Ladies European Tour: Anna Foster, Áine Donegan and Olivia Mehaffey.

There are no Irish players in the China Open on the DP World Tour.

Word of Mouth

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 'I’m paid so much money to be out there in front of those crowds.' Photograph: Getty Images

“No, it didn’t get out of line in terms of no one was shouting on backswings or anything like that, which was great. I’m all for it. I love the people: they’re supporting Scottie; that’s great. You want golf to have an atmosphere, in my opinion. I grew up watching football. I’m paid so much money to be out there in front of those crowds, having them chanting at you every week, it’s a great feeling. However, there’s no better feeling than coming out on top against that. There isn’t a better feeling” – Matt Fitzpatrick on the crowd’s support for Scottie Schefller during the playoff for the RBC Heritage, which the English man won with a birdie at the first hole of sudden death. It moved Fitzpatrick up to third in the updated world rankings.

On this day: April 21st, 1996

April 21st, 1996: Raymond Russell of Scotland hits his tee-shot to the second green during the final round of the Cannes Open at the Royal Mougins Golf Club, France. Photograph: Allsport

Raymond Russell had enjoyed a standout amateur career and, on joining the professional ranks, was touted to be a star for the future.

The Scot had played Walker Cup in 1993 – on a GB&I team heavily defeated by the USA at Interlachen – and turned professional almost immediately afterwards, earning a full European Tour card at the 1995 Q-School.

His first win on tour came in the Air France Cannes Open at Royal Mougins – adding his name to a trophy that included Seve Ballesteros, Greg Norman and David Feherty as past champions – where rounds of 66-68-67-71 for a total of 272 gave Russell a two-stroke winning margin over England’s David Carter.

That breakthrough victory, though, would prove to be Russell’s one and only win on the circuit, with 1996 proving to be his best finish on the European Tour order of merit, in 14th place.

Social Swing

Fair play to Fitz really turned it around in the last 18 months 👏👏👏👏 – Richie Ramsay salutes Matt Fitzpatrick’s hot form.

Should have signed up for Zurich with Jason as my partner – Michael Kim, after shooting a 62 and Jason Day shooting a 64 in the RBC Heritage. The dream duo is not to be for New Orleans, however: neither Kim nor Day actually entered the tournament!

I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury. Not how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish. I’m going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia – Bryson DeChambeau announcing his withdrawal from LIV Mexico, where he had previously complained about the condition of the course.

Know the Rules

Q A player plays their second shot, searches for the ball briefly and then goes back and drops another ball under penalty of stroke and distance. Before the player can play the dropped ball, the player’s original ball is found within three minutes of when the player first started searching for it. What is the ruling?

A The player must continue with the dropped ball. Once the player put another ball in play under penalty of stroke and distance, the original ball is no longer in play and must not be played (Rule 18.1).

In the Bag

Hannah Green of Australia hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the JM Eagle LA Championship at El Caballero Country Club on April 19th. Photograph: Getty Images

Hannah Green, JM Eagle LA Open

Driver: Srixon ZXi LS (10.5°)

3-Wood: TaylorMade GT3 (15°)

7-Wood: Titleist GT2 (21°)

Irons: Srixon ZXi5 (4i), Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX Tour Rack (50°, 56° and 60°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Prototype 3.2

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond