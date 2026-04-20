Golf equipment: What are the best golf balls on the market in 2026?

Change is coming for golf balls but it is arriving at a snail’s pace. When it does finally come our way, expected to be 2030, the primary impact will be for elite amateurs and tournament players rather than the club and social players who fuel the multi-billion dollar/euro industry.

Every year, the various golf ball manufacturers put new versions on to the shelves with modifications and changes to the existing balls, with – for instance – the bestselling, revolutionary Titleist Pro V1 into its 26th year as the market leader.

Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National, addressed the changes during the recent Masters when he gave complete backing to the ongoing efforts of the R&A and the USGA, the two worldwide ruling bodies of the sport.

The rollback on the golf ball involves the Overall Distance Standard test and would raise the speed test from 120mp/h to 125mph (193km/h to 201km/h). Originally the plan was for a staggered implementation – starting with elite players from 2028 before applying to all golfers in 2030 – but in late March the two governing bodies indicated they were leaning towards a January 1st, 2030 date for all golfers, with submissions from interested parties invited.

“My feeling on this subject is failure’s not an option. I think we need to continue to work together to come to some agreement,” said Ridley, adding: “Recognising that the implementation of the Overall Distance Standard test for golf balls may be delayed to 2030, I want to re-emphasise that support and affirm our position as the USGA and R&A represent their collective obligation as custodians of the game.

“I also want to be clear that our position is grounded on much more than protecting the Augusta National golf course. We will continue to make modifications as are necessary to react to driving distances that in some cases exceed 350 yards.

“Unfortunately, many courses, including some iconic venues, do not have that option. Until recent years golf has been a game of imagination, creativity, and variety. The game has become much more one-dimensional. As players drive the ball prodigious distances and routinely hit short irons into par-4s and even some par-5s, this issue goes beyond competitive impacts. Increased course lengths results in more time, more cost, and more environmental concerns.”

Talk about rollback on the golf ball has been ongoing for a number of years, with some of the leading manufacturers voicing concerns about the move, which most likely explains why movement has been slow, if still progressing.

For now, the advances – often minuscule – continue with manufacturers using research and development to optimise existing golf balls.

Callaway, for example, has made adjustments to its flagship line of Chrome golf balls, with Jason Finley, the company’s global golf ball director, explaining: “We’ve had to make changes to the cover and the core to get that spin profile to where we want it. So in most cases it’s a slightly softer cover, which is going to help offset some of the typical things you can see as a ball gets firmer.”

Callaway’s 2026 Chrome line-up will feature the same “Seamless Tour Aero” and optimised “Hybrid Aero Pattern” that they developed for the first series in 2024, while TaylorMade has revealed its new Tour Response golf balls for 2026 that showcases “innovative microcoating technology” and new styles for Tour Response Stripe.

What’s Hot for 2026

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball

Originally created for Brooks Koepka in 2024, this iteration of the ball offers “a blend of greenside control and long-game distance ... also delivers the unique benefit of increased spin on long and mid-iron shots.” The new design has a slightly firmer core and reduced compression aimed at minimising driver spin for distance off the tee.

Expect to pay: €45.99 per dozen

*****

Callaway Chrome Tour

Callaway Chrome Tour

Jon Rahm has been the primary face of Callaway’s Chrome Tour series of balls which have found favour with a wide range of club players, from low to high-handicaps, having earned a reputation of for high spin levels around the green.

Expect to pay: €47.95 per dozen

*****

TaylorMade TP5

TaylorMade TP5

Yes, the one Rory McIlroy used in his successful defence of the Masters, the 2026 version of the tried-and-trusted TaylorMade TP5 has an updated “Tour Flight Dimple Pattern” which, according to the manufacturer, means that it can produce a more penetrating ball flight than previous iterations of the ball.

Expect to pay: €56.95 per dozen

*****

Titleist ProV1 Left Dash

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dash

A new offering to the prolifically popular ProV1 range, the Left Dash – first trialled by Bryson DeChambeau – is the manufacturer’s “lowest-spinning, firmest model” in the ProV1 line-up of balls. According to Titleist, the Pro V1x Left Dash offers a “firmer feel, a high trajectory and drop and stop short game control.”

Expect to pay: €57.95 per dozen

*****

Seed SD-X1

Seed SD-X1

The SD-X1 is an optimised version of the hugely popular SD-01 golf ball from the online outlet, which features a new core construction offering “a lower compression for faster speeds off the driver and fairway woods” and features a Cast Urethane cover for soft feel.

€29 per dozen