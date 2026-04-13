Shane Lowry’s scar tissue is building after consecutive Sunday rounds in the 80s at Augusta

Shane Lowry of Ireland and his caddie Darren Reynolds walk the 14th fairway during the final round of the Masters. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

For the second year running, Shane Lowry will seek to pick up the pieces when he competes in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, one of the PGA Tour’s $20 million signature events.

In some ways, Lowry’s performance in the final round of the Masters was a case of deja vu. A year ago he closed with an 81, one of only two players not to break 80, this year he signed for an 80, again one of only two players not to break 80.

But this was tougher to take, given Lowry – who cut a sorry figure at day’s end, although he stayed around the clubhouse to embrace his friend Rory McIlroy on his back-to-back success – had started the final round in solo fourth just two adrift of McIlroy and Cameron Young and very much in contention. It wasn’t to be, by a long stretch.

The Sunday blues can eat into a player’s soul, and that is something Lowry will have to deal with for any future appearances at Augusta National. He now has his own demons, his own scar tissue.

“I was out there today looking at Shane’s score because I was interested to see, if I didn’t win today, I wish I would have been putting the Green Jacket on him,” recalled McIlroy, a sign of the deep bond between the two that, even in his own heat of battle, his eyes were looking out for Lowry.

Shane Lowry of Ireland lines up a putt on the 18th green. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty

The painful tale was showcased on the giant leaderboards early on, after Lowry took a double bogey six on the fifth. That Lowry’s name subsequently disappeared from the scoreboards entirely would have relayed the sorrier tale of his demise.

For Lowry, the demise came quickly and continued. An opening bogey – when someone coughed audibly on his backstroke as he chipped to the first green – put him on the back foot from the off, but his round would feature three double-bogeys on a scorecard of high numbers that saw him fall from fourth to tied-30th. The top 12 players and ties also secured invites to next year’s Masters, so even that consolation eluded him.

Lowry’s schedule is full for the next three weeks, which could work in his favour as over the first three days at Augusta National he did play so well tee-to-green and also had the positive memory of a hole-in-one on the sixth in the third round for a second set of crystal glasses.

The Heritage will be followed by another appearance in the Zurich Classic (this time in partnership with Brooks Koepka, as McIlroy sits it out) and then the Cadillac Championship, another signature event, at Trump Doral in Florida.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire – who jumped some 48 places up to 12th on the LPGA Tour order of merit following her runner-up finish in the Ford Championship – and Lauren Walsh are both in the field for this week’s JM Eagle Championship at El Caballero in Los Angeles.