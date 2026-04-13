‘Amazed, stunned’: Rory McIlroy’s Holywood home club celebrates Masters champion

Rory McIlroy fans at Holywood Golf Club in Co Down watch him win the Masters. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There were scenes of jubilation at a Rory McIlroy’s home golf club as he claimed back-to-back Masters titles.

McIlroy’s hometown Holywood Golf Club in Co Down, Northern Ireland, erupted in cheers as he tapped in a putt to win by one on 12-under-par at Augusta National.

McIlroy (36) became the fourth man to win consecutives Masters titles, having first secured the green jacket – and career grand slam – last year.

Joining Nick Faldo with six major wins, McIlroy did not make it easy on himself – or fans who were at times left with their heads in their hands.

Those watching on were well used to the nerve-racking rollercoaster of emotions that comes with supporting the Co Down man.

Tables filled up early in the night, following a Sunday roast, with some 150 people cheering on the hometown hero.

Amid chants of “Rory, Rory, Rory”, spirits were high with the bar serving Masters-themed cocktails – including a “Rory’s Green Jacket” with Irish gin, Belfast elderflower cordial, lime and soda.

Six clear on Friday night, what could have been a procession was anything but for McIlroy. The final round was typical McIlroy, who looked to be playing himself out of it on the front nine before rallying with a series of birdies.

With a two-shot cushion on the last hole, he made it tough for himself by carving his drive into the trees on the right before hitting his approach shot into the bunker.

He emerged from the sand unscathed and two-putted to secure the title by a shot.

On the green, he hugged his best friend and caddie Harry Diamond before another hug off the green with his daughter Poppy.

After kissing his wife Erica, he embraced his parents Rosie and Gerry.

There were cheers and hugs as fans rose to their feet when McIlroy finally secured a second green jacket.

Sullivan Upper School, where McIlroy studied, was represented among those cheering on.

Zach Woods (19) said he and his friends thought the victory was “really inspiring”.

Rory McIlroy fans at Holywood Golf Club in Co Down watch him secure victory in the Masters 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said: “It is great to be honest, to see a boy from our community achieve such great things.

“It pushes us to strive to do the best that we can to achieve the things that we love.”

Ollie Keown (18) came over from Scotland under the guise of revising for exams, but somehow found time to cheer on McIlroy.

He said this year’s victory was better than 2025, which he said made him “more nervous”.

He said: “I’m just amazed, stunned – I loved every second of it.”

On returning to Scotland, he said: “We’ll see how long the celebrations last.”

Hamish Johnson (18) said he “never doubted” McIlroy, adding: “He’s got the potential to be the best ever.”

Celebrating the win, Leah James told the Press Association “it was just fantastic” to watch along at Holywood – having had to sneakily try to keep up with the action while on night shift last year.

James, from Bangor and a member at Holywood, said McIlroy brought a lot of interest to the club.

She said the back-to-back wins were “incredible”, reflecting: “He was just so calm and so collected this year and seeing him do it made my day – just happy for him.”

Back at Augusta, an emotional McIlroy thanked those in Holywood for their support.

Asked for his message to those watching at home during the green jacket presentation, he said: “I was a little kid with a dream and the support that I had from my family, friends and everyone back at home – some people probably thought it was outlandish to dream the things that I wanted to do but I had amazing support back home and I can’t thank them all enough for that continued support.”