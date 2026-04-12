Masters 2026 day four live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry looking for victory at Augusta National

Leaderboard

-11 McIlroy , Young

, Young -10 Burns

-9 Lowry

-8 Day, Rose

Here are the key Sunday tee times:

6.52pm: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li

7.03pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose

7.14pm: Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

7.25pm: Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland is the main mover in the early leaderboard, he’s -6 for the day after 11 holes, -5 for the tournament, showing that there are plenty of chances for birdies again at Augusta. Gary Woodland is -7 for the day through 16 holes, although only good for -1 for the tournament.

Sergio Garcia has attracted attention in the early for the wrong reasons, smashing the driver and the tee box at the second in anger. Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee at The Masters, spoke to Garcia on the 4th tee and gave him a code of conduct warning.

🚨😤🫨 #WATCH — Sergio Garcia is LIVID! He absolutely UNLOADS on the tee box after a poor golf shot in the final round at Augusta 🫨 pic.twitter.com/YI4UkSVxHW — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 12, 2026

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final day of the Masters, like Christmas day for golf watchers around the world, generally doesn’t get much better or bigger than this. Especially when there are two Irish players in to contention. When Rory McIlroy led by six shots on Saturday morning, it threatened to be a procession today, but that is not how it has transpired at all. It was a poor round of 73 on a low-scoring day yesterday by McIlroy as he struggled with his game and was run down by the high-flying Cameron Young. It will be fascinating to see if he can turn it around again to win.

If he struggles again, then there are plenty who can take advantage, including Shane Lowry, who is only two shots behind. Lowry got a famous hole-in-one at the 6th yesterday to add to his collection and has been swinging the ball beautifully all week. Plenty of other stars are within range, including Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler. I cover this for a living and I have no idea what is going to happen, and that’s the beauty of it. All to play for, with Lowry teeing off first at 7.14pm.