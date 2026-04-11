Rory McIlroy feels like he is ‘playing with the house’s money’ as he powers to Masters lead

Rory McIlroy reacts on the 17th green after chipping in during the second round of the Masters. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Rory McIlroy has said that he feels like he is “playing with the house’s money” and a new freedom at Augusta as he takes a six-shot lead into the third round of the Masters.

McIlroy birdied six of his final seven holes, including a stunning chip-in for birdie at the 17th, as he stormed to a 12-under-par total, the largest lead in the Major after 36 holes.

“I’ve always loved this tournament, I’ve always love this golf course when I felt it didn’t always love me back,” McIlroy said on Sky Sports about the tournament that he dramatically won for the first time on his 17th attempt last year.

“It’s such a pleasure to be here, it’s a unique tournament, there’s nothing like this that we play. I so desperately wanted to win here so I could come back each and every year.

“[These days] when I miss fairways it’s fine, when I miss greens it’s fine. I feel like I’m sort of playing with the house’s money, which is a nice feeling to have.”

McIlroy said he was happy with his wedges over the past two days and led to the bulk of his score, while also crediting his course management when he went off line. McIlroy was in the trees on the par 5 13th and 15th holes and had to lay up, but still managed to get birdies on Friday.

“I did a good job, I hit more fairways today than I did yesterday. Making good decisions, the way the course is playing you have to think yourself around, create these angles, third shots into par 5s, stuff like that.

“Thinking well, making good decisions, put one foot in front of the other. Hopefully over the weekend, everything works out.”

McIlroy is in the final group tomorrow with Sam Burns, going off at 7.50pm Irish time.