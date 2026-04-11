Masters 2026 day three live updates: Rory McIlroy leads by six as he prepares to tee off

Leaderboard

-12 McIlroy

-6 Burns, Reed

Burns, Reed -5 Rose, Lowry, Fleetwood

Key tee times:

Jason Day (-4), Cameron Young (-4) – 6.55pm

Haotong Li (-4), Kristoffer Reitan (-4) – 7.06pm

Tyrrell Hatton (-4), Wyndham Clark (-4) – 7.17pm

Shane Lowry (-5), Tommy Fleetwood (-5) – 7.28pm

(-5), Tommy Fleetwood (-5) – 7.28pm Patrick Reed (-6), Justin Rose (-5) – 7.39pm

Rory McIlroy (-12), Sam Burns (-6)- 7.50pm

Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa have moved up to the first page of the leaderboard on -4, while Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are among those up to -3. Scheffler ended up just short at the par 5 eighth in two but hit a superb chip and should get to -4.

The stats behind McIlroy’s performance at the 2026 Masters so far:

No player has led by six shots after 36 holes before.

It was his fourth career Masters round of 65 or better, in a tie with Jack Nicklaus for most ever.

McIlroy’s round of 65 is the lowest shot by a defending champion.

He is on course to become the fourth player to defend the Masters after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, the first since 2002.

McIlroy is filmed walking into the property now, with that customary strut of confidence, he’ll warm up on the range ahead of his round in about an hour’s time.

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Here is what he said about his preparation for the tournament last night:

Q. How important were those couple of weeks off from an energy perspective knowing that you’re coming here last Saturday, and by Sunday you had been here for nine days now and people are so demanding of your time and there’s so much that goes on being a defending champion? Just wondering if energy was a factor in your decision to not play.

RORY McILROY: No, not really. I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event. I’d rather come up here. I did a couple of days where I dropped Poppy to school, flew up here, played, landed back home and had dinner with her - or had dinner with Erica probably. Like I did a couple of day trips like that where I felt it was a better use of my time than going to Houston or San Antonio.

It wasn’t really about conserving energy, but just I felt the more time I could spend up here, the better.

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Taking a private jet to play Augusta and back for dinner at home. Not a bad day if you can do it!

Watch McIlroy’s round yesterday in less than three minutes:

Watch every one of McIlroy's 65 strokes that helped create the largest 36-hole lead in Tournament history. #themasters pic.twitter.com/oiPxptig7Q — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2026

Of the early starters, world number one Scottie Scheffler is among the best, having eagled the second hole for the second time this week. He’s up -2 after four holes, but he would have to get four or five more under par to give McIlroy something to think about for tomorrow, you’d think. The 2023 Open champion Brian Harman is the best on the course, -4 for the day after 14 holes and Even par for the tournament.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third round of the Masters from Augusta National from moving day. Rory McIlroy leads by an incredible six shots after two days after stunning rounds of 65 and 67 to get to 12 under as he looks to win back-to-back Masters and a sixth Major championship. Nobody has been six shots ahead after two rounds at Augusta before, so it is uncharted territory.

The question is really can he extend that lead and make it a non-contest, like he did at the US Open when he won by eight strokes in 2011, or does he fall back to the pack? Does someone go on a historic run from the pack to catch him? And is that person Shane Lowry? He’s out in the third last group at seven back, so he is in the conversation.

Lowry is out with Tommy Fleetwood at 7.28pm, with McIlroy out at 7.50pm with Sam Burns. That’s when main coverage and live updates will start here.