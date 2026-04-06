Leona Maguire shares second at Aramco Championship as Lauren Coughlin takes win

Leona Maguire plays her shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday. Photograph: David Becker/Getty Images

Ireland’s Leona Maguire had a positive outing on the LPGA Tour, finishing second in the inaugural Aramco Championship in Las Vegas on Sunday, five shots off winner Lauren Coughlin, who went wire-to-wire for her first win on the tour since 2024.

Coughlin fired an even-par 72 for her final round for a seven-under-par total of 281. Maguire, who earned $313,951 in prize money for her efforts, shared second with Coughlin’s fellow American Nelly Korda.

“I just know I played really, really great all week,” said Coughlin after her victory at the ‌Shadow Creek Golf Course. “I had a lot of fun. I’m just happy. ​You know, definitely left a sour taste in my mouth last year not getting the W given how well I played ⁠all week, so makes it extra special this week.”

Coughlin opened with a five-under 67 to share ‌the ​lead with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita before a Friday round of 69 in windy conditions for a five-stroke lead.

Lauren Coughlin comes out on top at the Aramco Championship 📈



FINAL LEADERBOARD ➡️ https://t.co/45d6Qrl2vl pic.twitter.com/fdfgv9Z1k4 — LPGA (@LPGA) April 6, 2026

Maguire opened with a round of 70 for two-under, improving to three-under after the second round to take a share of second. Korda, meanwhile, sliced ⁠three shots off Coughlin’s advantage with her third outing to trail by ​only two strokes heading into the final round.

Coughlin ​made an early statement on Sunday, birdieing the par-4 first hole while Maguire suffered a bogey at the same juncture. The Cavan golfer recovered with four birdies down the front nine, interrupted by another bogey on the sixth, to sit three-under alongside Korda at the turn, six shots back on Coughlin.

Leona Maguire is draining Sunday birdies 🐦



Catch the final round action live now on @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/8Wt0S0st4r — LPGA (@LPGA) April 5, 2026

The gap proved in surmountable for the chasing pair, Coughlin remaining out in front to the close despite three bogeys on the back nine. Maguire’s one-under-par 71 was the best final round of the trio, Coughlin managing par while Korda signed for a three-over round of 75.

Ireland’s Anna Foster finished on 16-over after a difficult third-round 79 and a 77 on Sunday while Lauren Walsh was four shots back on 20-over.

“I just didn’t play good golf today,” said Korda. “I was hitting it pretty poorly off the tee and just finding myself in really tough positions going into the greens, and then ‌hitting it in places where ⁠I shouldn’t be around the greens.

“Props to Lauren. She played some unbelievable golf. It was really fun to see today and it was fun to play alongside her.”