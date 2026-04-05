PGA and DP tours on alert as LIV Golf considers muscling in on tournament schedule

Prize-giving at the recent LIV Golf South Africa tournament in Johannesburg, which was won by Bryson DeChambeau. Photograph: Johan Rynners/Getty Images

Tournaments, as opposed to players, could become the next key domain in elite golf’s power struggle, with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV circuit exploring the staging of national opens. Any such approach is likely to cause anxiety within the corridors of power at the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour), given the number of such events already on its schedule.

While the talent drain of leading players from traditional tours towards LIV has stopped, or reversed, the concept of increased competition for prime tournament markets is an intriguing one.

LIV executives have rightly reflected positively on competitions staged outside the US, primarily in Australia and South Africa. They are now advocating an increasingly international schedule. Mexico City, Hong Kong and Singapore also feature in LIV’s 2026 tournament list.

None of these competitions, though, hold the historic pull of a national open. The DP World Tour has enjoyed success with these events, not merely in Europe but also in China, India and Australia.

A challenge for their services – and that of sponsors – would, in theory, enhance the connection between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Those organisations remain in discussions aimed at extending a strategic alliance that has a break clause at the end of 2027.

Talks are understood to be positive, although the PGA Tour is keen to lower the annual underpin it provides for prize funds on the DP World Tour. The level of threat provided by LIV is relevant to those negotiations.

The PGA Tour has benefited from the return of Brooks Koepka and will soon have Patrick Reed back from LIV. Despite this, the Saudi Public Investment Fund is yet to indicate any meaningful sense of scaling back on its golf project.

Jon Rahm, who remains on the LIV tour, is due to address the media at Augusta National on Tuesday morning ahead of the Masters. The Spaniard finds himself frozen out of Europe’s Ryder Cup scene after dropping an appeal relating to fines for playing on LIV.

With Rahm, for now, also refusing to settle the penalties, he finds himself in bad standing with the DP World Tour. His sentiment on the matter is likely to dominate his pre-Masters media conference. - Guardian