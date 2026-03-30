Golf equipment: What are the best drivers on the market in 2026?

Why change your driver? Why, indeed! If the big stick is working for you, there is hardly any point even considering making a change. That’s the simple answer.

However, when you look at the elite of the elite tinkering and changing drivers – with Scottie Scheffler among those who recently switched, moving to TaylorMade – then it is clearly more complicated than that. If Scottie’s doing it, then it is open season ... after all, he did win two Majors last year (the US PGA and The Open) with the old stick.

The driver, of all clubs, is the weapon that invariably is the first pulled from the bag. It hits the ball longer than any other club. It has the biggest head which, theoretically, also makes it the most forgiving club in the bag.

That temptation to hit the ball harder, though, can lead to inaccuracy even with the modern design which – as the marketers will tell us – provides extra power and greater forgiveness.

As ever, manufacturers have unfurled new drivers for the public for the golfing season ahead which, in these parts, really gets up and running in the coming weeks with the rain hopefully behind us, daylight hours increasing and clubs getting around to “summer rules” again.

While there are new drivers in golf stores, remember that club manufacturers are restricted to designing within the rules. The R&A and the USGA – the governing bodies who administer the rules of golf and equipment – have clearly defined regulations: in the case of the driver, a club head can be no larger than 460 cubic centimetres (cc), with dimensions no larger than 127mm x 127mm x 71mm.

Interestingly, Julia Lopez Ramirez – the Spaniard who led the driving on the LPGA Tour last season, averaging 285.4 yards – didn’t immediately point to her equipment (the TaylorMade Qi35 LS with nine degrees of loft) as the reason for her long-hitting.

“I’ve heard people say that because I ride motorbikes my forearms are strong and that’s why I hit it far,” said Ramirez of her power play.

For players though, regardless of whether you do it for a living or simple enjoyment, the modern driver is more advanced than ever.

It is also worth noting the ongoing efforts of Ping to grow the women’s game globally. They released the new Ping G Le4 family – including a driver – in mid-March.

“Our commitment to women’s golf started in the 1970s with my grandparents, Karsten and Louise Solheim, and continues today with the Solheim Cup and other game-growing initiatives,” said Ping executive vice president Stacey Pauwels, who oversees the development of products made exclusively for women.

“The G Le4 family offers a full set of performance-engineered, custom-built clubs that deliver added distance, unmatched forgiveness and a confidence-inspiring look. With the rapid expansion of the women’s game, including unprecedented popularity with a new generation of golfers, we look forward to helping them lower their scores and have more fun on the course.”

What’s hot for 2026

TaylorMade Qi4D

Expect to pay: €629

TaylorMade Qi4D

The TaylorMade Qi4D retains the pear-shaped appearance but the manufacturer has refined the multi-material construction with an improved roll radius for faster club head speed with the intention also of improving accuracy. There are four movable trajectory adjustment system (TAS) weights to help provide “the perfect blend of speed and forgiveness off the tee”. Most high-end golf stores offer custom-fit options.

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver

Expect to pay: €649

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond

Definitely aimed at the lower handicapper, the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Driver – in a similar theme to the Qi4D – has a faster club head speed than its predecessors and will likely be in demand with top-level ball strikers looking for an edge. One of the main design changes is with the adjustable weighting mechanism.

Ping Women’s G Le4 Driver

Expect to pay: €663

PING G Le4

Featuring more advanced technologies than G Le3, the previous generation, and lighter, easier-to-swing overall builds, the G Le4 represents Ping’s fastest and most forgiving women’s driver to date. It is highlighted by its Carbonfly Wrap crown, a first in the company’s women’s drivers, which shifts the centre of gravity (CG) lower and deeper, delivering increased ball speed for swing speeds of 80 miles per hour or less. Combined with the higher-launching lightweight build, the G Le4’s upgraded construction generates measurably longer carry distances and straighter drives.

Ping G440 K Driver

Expect to pay: €699

Ping G440 K Driver

The Ping G440 K introduces a new 32-gram adjustable back weight to help achieve the manufacturer’s straightest and highest-MOI (moment of inertia) adjustable driver so far. According to Ping, the driver is “our straightest and most forgiving model while delivering faster ball speeds and CG-shifting adjustability for more distance. A lower and deeper CG position is achieved through weight savings from its carbon crown and sole, delivering ball-speed gains and the record-setting MOI that leads to longer and straighter results.”

Titleist GT3 Driver

Expect to pay: From €579

Titleist GT3

According to Titleist, this driver features a reimagined ultra-lightweight design, born from what they call a new Proprietary Matrix Polymer. “The tunable acoustic properties of this unique composite allow Titleist engineers to realise new material gains while maintaining our signature sound and feel.” Titleist also claim that a breakthrough in internal weighting unlocks longer drives and enhanced directional control in GT3. “The adjustable CG track now sits closer to the face for more dynamic CG control, while additional discretionary mass is pushed to the back of the club to maintain optimal stability through impact.”

Cobra OPTM driver

Expect to pay: €579

Cobra OPTM

Where other manufacturers highlight speed for many new drivers, Cobra – in a rather smart way – have focused on accuracy as the main selling point of the OPTM driver. “Warning: Highly Addictive Accuracy” is the sales pitch. Cobra claim its OPTM drivers utilise “strategic shaping and weight placement to reduce products of inertia (POI), the measure of a club’s resistance to twisting across three axes. Resulting in significantly reduced side spin, tighter dispersion, increased accuracy, and more fairways hit”.