Shane Lowry heads to Texas in search of some Masters momentum

Shane Lowry will play in this week's Houston Open as he looks to build momentum ahead of the Masters next month. Photograph: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Shane Lowry’s rest time lasted all of one week as he returns to tournament action at this week’s Houston Open in a bid to find some momentum ahead of next month’s Masters.

In what will be his sixth event in seven weeks, Lowry – who was in flying form up to his runner-up finish in the Cognizant Classic, where consecutive double-bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes of his final round saw him lose a three-strokes lead and was then followed by back-to-back missed cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players – will seek to regain confidence on the player-friendly Memorial Park municipal course.

Lowry is the lone Irish player in the field, with Séamus Power listed as fourth reserve for the 133-man field.

Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh both missed the cut in the Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour and will aim to rebound at this week’s Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Justin Rose thanks his blooming great mates for old trophy

Justin Rose of England poses with his family (left to right), sister Anna, mother Margaret, and father Ken, after winning the British Masters at Woburn in 2002. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

That’s what friends are for, it would seem. And certainly so in the case of Justin Rose, who has added the British Masters trophy to his cabinet.

Rose won the tournament on the European Tour back in 2002, the second win of his career but the only one that his late father, Ken, who died after a long batter with cancer that same year, saw him win.

When the original trophy was put up for online auction recently, two of Rose’s friends topped the bidding and presented the Englishman with it.

Back on the road for five weeks… It was a shorter trip home than expected after the @TGL semi-final win.



Busy few weeks ahead starting with the TGL final tomorrow and Tuesday, Easter holidays with the family and a few big tournaments in April!!



I also wanted to share… pic.twitter.com/5tO712ujxk — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 22, 2026

In a video posted by Rose on social media, he explained: “It means so much, I was actually lost for words. It’s the only professional win my late father was there to see. Truly special.”

“Now I have the actual physical embodiment of that day right here, sitting next to another trophy that my dad won when he was a 17-year-old boy. It’s a perfect pair now. The special memories I have for that day now have a special trophy to go alongside it. Thank you to two amazing friends of mine who very generously went out of their way and figured out the rightful home for this fantastic trophy.”

By the Numbers: $193,600

Pádraig Harrington reacts to a par putt on the 15th green during the final round of the Cologuard Classic at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington lost out to Steven Alker in a playoff in the Cologuard Classic on the Champions Tour, which earned him $193,000 for his runners-up finish. The Dubliner remains stateside for this week’s Hoag Classic at Newport Beach in California.

Word of Mouth

“It’s been a really crazy month!” – Hannah Green after completing a hat-trick of wins on tour with her victory in the Australian WPGA Championship, a week after her success in the Australian Open. Green, the world number seven, had started the winning streak with success in last month’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Malaysia on the LPGA Tour.

On this day: March 24th, 1985

Australian Jan Stephenson overcame some mind games in her own head down the stretch to end an 18-months winless streak on the LPGA Tour to claim the GNA Classic at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, California.

Australian golfer Jan Stephenson. Photograph: Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images

The win – her first since the US Open success of 1983 – gave Stephenson a 13th career win on the US circuit, closing nervously with a final-round 75 for a total of two-over 290, one stroke clear of the trio of Amy Alcott, Barbara Moxness and Pat Bradley.

Her 72-holes aggregate total proved to be the highest winning score on the LPGA Tour that season and was achieved despite incurring a number of errors down the stretch, including a double-bogey on the 14th and finishing with a bogey on the 18th.

On the closing hole, Stephenson failed to take the advice of her caddie after her tee-shot finished in a divot. Rather than playing an iron as advised, she hit a 4-wood into thick rough then pitched to 22 feet and left her par putt two feet short.

“It seemed like an hour waiting to putt. I had missed so many two-footers this year. I had just missed a short one at 17 and I was full of negative thoughts. I wanted to putt out and get away but I knew that would have been rude and I couldn’t. I was so nervous just waiting.”

After holing out for the win, she admitted: “I was so glad it was over. It was the longest day I have spent in a year and a half. I never thought it would end. I was more relieved it was over than I was elated at winning.”

Stephenson’s winning purse of $37,500 made her the LPGA’s ninth millionaire, with career earnings of $1,002,559.

Social Swing

I love you South Africa! What an honor it was to win in front of the most incredible fans. You guys made my first experience in South Africa unforgettable! The game is trending and I’m excited for the next couple of weeks #backtoback Much love – Bryson DeChambeau adding LIV South Africa to his win list, making it wins in consecutive weeks. DeChambeau’s wins in Singapore and South Africa have moved him to 24th in the official world rankings.

I love you South Africa! 🇿🇦❤️



What an honor it was to win in front of the most incredible fans. You guys made my first experience in South Africa unforgettable!



The game is trending and I’m excited for the next couple of weeks! #backtoback



Much love pic.twitter.com/e4mKOJKitt — Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondech) March 22, 2026

7300-7400 yards, par 71, 4 par 5’s. Over par cut and -11 going to be the winning score. Innisbrook always holds its own! – Justin Thomas tipping his cap to the Copperhead course where Matt Fitzpatrick triumphed in the Valspar.

I hope to play this course one yr. Enjoy the carnage – PGA Tour player Michael Kim responding to a post from the DP World Tour citing this week’s Hero Indian Open venue Delhi Golf Club as “the hardest course on tour.”

Know the Rules

Q The player’s second shot lands in the greenside bunker. The player hits the ball out of the bunker and it comes to rest just short of the green. The player removes the sand that landed both on the green and off the green using a towel as it was on their line of play. What is the ruling in stroke play?

A The player gets two penalty strokes. There is no penalty for removing sand that lies on the putting green (Rule 13.1c), but the player gets the general penalty for improving their line of play by removing sand in the general area (see Rule 8.1a(4)).

In the Bag

Matt Fitzpatrick (Valspar Championship)

Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)

Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Bettinardi BB48 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2019)