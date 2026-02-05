Volunteer applications open for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Applications are now open to become a volunteer for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Ryder Cup Europe have announced.

There will be two types of volunteer role available, with the traditional on-course marshal role joined by a new-look “Ambassador” role that will support the overall fan experience and the smooth running of the event.

Applications for both roles officially opened today and close on April 1st and can be made on the dedicated volunteer page on the Ryder Cup website.

About 2,000 roles are available and more than 24,000 people have already registered an interest in applying. Applicants will find out if they were successful by August, with further details on their specific role by November.

Ryder Cup Europe say that “no golf knowledge or experience is needed, just enthusiasm and a collaborative mindset”.

The 2027 Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in Co Limerick from September 13th to 19th, and will be the 100th anniversary of the tournament between the best golfers in the US and Europe. It will be the second time that Ireland has hosted the event, following the K Club in Kildare in 2006.