Séamus Power fades late in third round as Justin Rose has big lead in Farmers Insurance Open

Séamus Power of Ireland putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Séamus Power had a disappointing finish to his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour as he fell into the pack chasing runaway leader Justin Rose.

The Waterford golfer was going along smoothly until the 12th hole at two under for his round and in second place until a bogey at the 12th was followed with dropped shots at the 14th, 15th and 16th holes. He failed to birdie the par 5 18th, which meant he carded a two-over-par 74 at 11 under for the tournament, in tied-sixth position.

Rose is in contention to make it lucky number 13 on the PGA Tour on Sunday after opening up a six-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 45-year-old Englishman has won a dozen PGA Tour titles, most recently at the FedEx St Jude Championship in August last year, and he is well placed to claim his first win of 2026 this weekend.

He could have been further out in front after a barnstorming start to his third round on the South Course at Torrey Pines, settling into a groove with five birdies in his first 10 holes.

At one stage, Rose led by eight shots but bogeys on the 11th, 12th and 16th saw him sign for a 68 to take the 2019 champion to a 21-under-par total, with US golfer Joel Dahmen his closest challenger.

“I’ve enjoyed playing the golf course this week. I want to continue to enjoy the week as a whole,” Rose, who could climb as high as fourth in the world ranking with victory, said in quotes reported on pgatour.com. “And yeah, it’s another great round in good weather on an awesome golf course.

“There’s never going to be any complacency.

The best winning score in the tournament’s history is 22 under par – by Tiger Woods in 1999 and George Burns in 1987 – and Rose can better than with at least a two-under-par 70 on Sunday.

Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim are in a tie for third on 13 under.